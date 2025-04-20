Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares sneak peek of her life just two days into retirement

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's college gymnastics career came to a close after the No. 1 LSU Tigers came third with a 197.5250 team score on Thursday night in Dickies Arena during the evening session of the 2025 NCAA Championship Semifinals.

The defending champions were behind Utah (197.7625) and UCLA (197.7375) in Thursday’s meet, as only the top two finishes advanced. Dunne was already ruled out in February when she disclosed a fracture in her knee. But on Thursday, she officially retired.

Two days after her retirement, Dunne tried her hand at bars. However, her landing was far from flawless. The social media star landed face-first on the cushion, dropping a chuckle in the caption.

"2 days into retirement be like," she wrote.

The Tigers' 2025 season saw them create many historical records, including the regular-season championship, the sixth SEC Championship in program history, the program’s first No. 1 seed ever, and the program's 15th regional championship.

Olivia Dunne's mother best describes her relationship with Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne met on the campus of LSU and had little idea about each other. Dunne was famous for her social media videos, giving her notoriety, while Skenes arrived to work with the vaunted LSU pitching program.

Apparently, it was Skenes who first asked her out for an ice cream, and the couple has made strides in their relationship ever since.

Both are professional and have helped raise rafters for winning in their respective sports. Paul Skenes won the 2023 College World Series for LSU before being picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023. Meanwhile, Dunne won the NCAA title with the Tigers in 2023.

During an interview with GQ, Livvy’s mom, Kat, described the relationship between the two.

“I think that’s kind of unique to see at their age: two people who allow each other to be successful independently, and not come with insecurities,” she said.

Now with the college season done, Dunne is expected to be more involved in her NIL deals and also make time to fly to Pennsylvania and attend games at PNC Park to cheer on Paul Skenes.

