  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares surprising alternative profession choice; sister Julz jokingly asks $472.44B company if there's an opening

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares surprising alternative profession choice; sister Julz jokingly asks $472.44B company if there's an opening

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:45 GMT
Paul Skenes with Olivia Dunne (L), Olivia Dunne with her sister, Julz, and Hayden Sample (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)
Paul Skenes with Olivia Dunne (L), Olivia Dunne with her sister, Julz, and Hayden Sample (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne, in addition to being a model and popular social media personality, is also a highly accomplished athlete, having spent five years representing the LSU women's gymnastics team.

Ad

SportsCenter asked some popular athletes what they'd do if they hadn't made it in their respective sport, before posting their answers on Instagram on Tuesday. Dunne, who also featured in the post, surprisingly claimed she might have tried her hand at underwater welding, had gymnastics not worked out.

"We asked these athletes what they’d be doing if they weren’t an athlete and here’s what they said 👀 (SWIPE)" SportsCenter posted
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Later that same day, both Olivia and her sister, Julz Dunne, shared the post on their Instagram stories. In her caption, Julz hilariously tagged multinational corporation Exxon Mobil, asking if they were looking for another employee.

"@exxonmobil are you hiring?" Julz Dunne captioned her story
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories, Instagram.com/@julzdunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories, Instagram.com/@julzdunne IG Stories)

The Oil and Gas giant is expected to earn around $339.9 billion in revenue for the 2025 financial year and has a market cap of $472.44 billion, according to Forbes.

Ad

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne enjoy All-Star game, followed by relaxing vacation in The Hamptons

Having enjoyed a fantastic first half of the 2025 season, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes earned his second consecutive All-Star selection. Arriving at the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta to enjoy the festivities, Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, exuded plenty of class.

Ad

Dunne later shared some snaps of the event on Instagram.

"Had to come back for seconds😼 #yr2#ASG2025" Olivia Dunne posted
Ad

In the mid-season classic at Truist Park, Paul Skenes put on a show as he was chosen to start the game for his league. Skenes went on to pitch a perfect first inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

After the big game ended, Skenes and Dunne jetted off to The Hamptons to enjoy the remainder of the mid-season break before the regular season kicked off again.

The couple, along with their dog, Roux, spent some time unwinding on the beaches of Montauk, New York, located just at the eastern end of Long Island.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications