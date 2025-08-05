Olivia Dunne, in addition to being a model and popular social media personality, is also a highly accomplished athlete, having spent five years representing the LSU women's gymnastics team.SportsCenter asked some popular athletes what they'd do if they hadn't made it in their respective sport, before posting their answers on Instagram on Tuesday. Dunne, who also featured in the post, surprisingly claimed she might have tried her hand at underwater welding, had gymnastics not worked out.&quot;We asked these athletes what they’d be doing if they weren’t an athlete and here’s what they said 👀 (SWIPE)&quot; SportsCenter posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater that same day, both Olivia and her sister, Julz Dunne, shared the post on their Instagram stories. In her caption, Julz hilariously tagged multinational corporation Exxon Mobil, asking if they were looking for another employee.&quot;@exxonmobil are you hiring?&quot; Julz Dunne captioned her storyScreenshot of Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories, Instagram.com/@julzdunne IG Stories)The Oil and Gas giant is expected to earn around $339.9 billion in revenue for the 2025 financial year and has a market cap of $472.44 billion, according to Forbes.Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne enjoy All-Star game, followed by relaxing vacation in The HamptonsHaving enjoyed a fantastic first half of the 2025 season, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes earned his second consecutive All-Star selection. Arriving at the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta to enjoy the festivities, Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, exuded plenty of class.Dunne later shared some snaps of the event on Instagram.&quot;Had to come back for seconds😼 #yr2#ASG2025&quot; Olivia Dunne posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the mid-season classic at Truist Park, Paul Skenes put on a show as he was chosen to start the game for his league. Skenes went on to pitch a perfect first inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.After the big game ended, Skenes and Dunne jetted off to The Hamptons to enjoy the remainder of the mid-season break before the regular season kicked off again. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple, along with their dog, Roux, spent some time unwinding on the beaches of Montauk, New York, located just at the eastern end of Long Island.