Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares Valentine's Day bliss with cozy home date alongside beloved furry friend

Olivia Dunne has had a busy and exciting start to 2024 and, with Valentine's Day upon us, shared a snap of herself and MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes to her Instagram Stories. Alongside the photo of her and Skenes, which was from an event in November, she posted another picture of Skenes with her dog, Roux.

She captioned the post:

"My Valentine! @ Paul Skenes"

Olivia Dunne's Valentine's Day IG Story

Dunne and Skenes were revealed to be an item when he spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August last year. When discussing the challenges of her fame, he said:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (La.) by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes set for milestones in 2024

With it being February, the 2024 MLB season is not far away and Paul Skenes is expected to feature for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After being drafted first overall in 2023, Skenes' ability to translate into the MLB will be an important factor in how successful the Pirates can be. While Pittsburgh is not expected to challenge for the World Series, improvements could be forthcoming in 2024.

As for Olivia Dunne, the social media star is in her senior year at LSU, which is where she met Skenes, who was integral to the Tigers' baseball team winning the 2023 College World Series. Dunne is not the star of the show for the Tigers gymnastics team, but is training hard and is ready to be called upon when needed.

Dunne's future after college remains uncertain at this time, although she mentioned that she would like to promote her own brand. She spoke to On3 in 2023 about sponsored content, which has been integral to Dunne's rising NIL value, which stands at $3.5 million (per On3):

"Taking your time to pick your brand deals and to be picky, there's no problem in saying no to brands if it doesn't feel right to you.

“But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand," Dunne said. "Yes, I love working with brands but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day and I’m not sure exactly what that is."

It will be interesting to see if this is the direction Olivia Dunne decides to take and what exactly that would look like.

