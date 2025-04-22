Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows bruised feet after low bar mishap on day 2 of 'retirement'

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne may have retired from gymnastics for good, but she still can't help but get to the gym and play on several apparatuses. She is struggling to face the reality as the fifth-year senior's college career officially ended last week when the LSU Tigers couldn't make the NCAA Finals, shattering their hopes to repeat as champions.

On Monday, her second day of retirement, Dunne posted a video where she can be seen trying on the beams. The video showed her make multiple rough landings, leading to bruised feet. She got them after she "smashed her feet" on the lower bar.

At the end of the video, she finally came to terms with the new reality as she said:

"I can't do this anymore. You know I am officially done."

While the LSU Tigers' season concluded last week as they retained the SEC title, Dunne was a no-show throughout the season, but in the initial few meets, she primarily participated in floor exercises. Midway through the season, she suffered a knee injury that ruled her out.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's heartfelt post draws reactions from LSU Tigers teammates

On Monday, Olivia Dunne posted a heartwarming video as she looks back on her memories created during her five-year stint with LSU and 20-year gymnastics career to look back on.

In the video, Dunne can be seen seated in chair while the screen in front of her showed highlights of her gymnastics.

"Time flies when you're having fun," Dunne said in the video. "Something said when you're enjoying yourself to the point that time seems to slip away from you. And that's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt."

Her longtime teammate Haleigh Bryant was among the first to react, writing:

“Beyond proud of you, you deserve the world!! It has truly been an honor being your teammate these past 5 years!! Don’t forget about me 🥹 I love you sm💕.”

Aleah Finnegan echoed the emotions, commenting:

“I AM SOBBING😭😭 SO beyond proud of you and the impact you’ve had on my life. Love you so big❤️❤️.”

Former Miami Hurricanes athlete Haley Cavinder reacted:

“The legacy will always remain 💜💜.”

Energy drink brand Accelerator, who has an NIL deal in place with Dunne, reacted:

“Didn’t expect to cry when I opened this app today 🥹🧅. We’re lucky to have watched you 🙌.”

Social media personality Olivia Ponton chimed in with overwhelming support:

“Wow this is AMAZING- I’m so proud of you lavvvy💘💘💘” and followed with another comment: “You’re an incredible angelic human 🌸.”

Even rising LSU gymnast Kailin Chio shared her pride, commenting:

“So proud of you my shayla! Love u so muchhh❤️.”

Fan Reactions

With her college career over with, Dunne will look forward to turning up for games when Paul Skenes starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

