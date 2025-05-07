Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks under the sun alongside sister Julz at Hutchinson Island

After turning heads at the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, and her sister, Julz Dunne, spent time under the sun.

Ad

After her final year with the LSU Tigers, Dunne is making the most of the offseason, enjoying a sun-drenched getaway at Hutchinson Island South, alongside her sister.

On Tuesday, Dunne gave her followers a glimpse of the tropical escape. She shared a photo in which she's wearing a chic leopard-print bikini. She has a carefree smile as she walks along the shoreline under clear blue skies, captioning the moment:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“vacayyy ☀️.”

Ad

Trending

In another snap, Olivia and Julz are walking hand in hand into the ocean waves. The location tag confirmed they were enjoying the scenic Hutchinson Island South in Florida.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne reveals the secret behind her strong relationship with Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes reportedly first met on the campus of LSU, where she was a college gymnast and Skenes a pitcher for their baseball team. It all first started with Skenes asking Dunne out on an ice cream date, and they have been dating since.

Ad

While she was at Churchill Downs to attend the 2025 Kentucky Derby event last weekend, she was asked about Skenes and why their relationship works well.

“My favorite thing about Paul is—this is kind of cliché—but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works," Dunne said (5:31 onwards). "He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews—he doesn’t really enjoy interviews—but when we’re together, we have the best time."

Ad

Ad

While Livvy and Skenes most of the time attend such public events together, this time around, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace was busy pitching against the Chicago Cubs. Dunne confirmed the same on her platform as she added that she was coming from Pittsburgh.

After the vacation, she will likely be in attendance at PNC Park when Skenes starts his next game for the Pirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More