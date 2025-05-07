  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks under the sun alongside sister Julz at Hutchinson Island

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks under the sun alongside sister Julz at Hutchinson Island

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 07, 2025 04:56 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks under the sun alongside sister Julz at Hutchinson Island - Source: Imagn

After turning heads at the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, and her sister, Julz Dunne, spent time under the sun.

After her final year with the LSU Tigers, Dunne is making the most of the offseason, enjoying a sun-drenched getaway at Hutchinson Island South, alongside her sister.

On Tuesday, Dunne gave her followers a glimpse of the tropical escape. She shared a photo in which she's wearing a chic leopard-print bikini. She has a carefree smile as she walks along the shoreline under clear blue skies, captioning the moment:

“vacayyy ☀️.”
In another snap, Olivia and Julz are walking hand in hand into the ocean waves. The location tag confirmed they were enjoying the scenic Hutchinson Island South in Florida.

Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne reveals the secret behind her strong relationship with Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes reportedly first met on the campus of LSU, where she was a college gymnast and Skenes a pitcher for their baseball team. It all first started with Skenes asking Dunne out on an ice cream date, and they have been dating since.

While she was at Churchill Downs to attend the 2025 Kentucky Derby event last weekend, she was asked about Skenes and why their relationship works well.

“My favorite thing about Paul is—this is kind of cliché—but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works," Dunne said (5:31 onwards). "He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews—he doesn’t really enjoy interviews—but when we’re together, we have the best time."
youtube-cover
While Livvy and Skenes most of the time attend such public events together, this time around, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace was busy pitching against the Chicago Cubs. Dunne confirmed the same on her platform as she added that she was coming from Pittsburgh.

After the vacation, she will likely be in attendance at PNC Park when Skenes starts his next game for the Pirates.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
