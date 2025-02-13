  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in lavender tank top & black shorts for latest workout grind

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in lavender tank top & black shorts for latest workout grind

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 13, 2025 22:08 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne must stay in top physical condition all year round. Being an LSU gymnast, she spends much of the year pushing her body past its limits.

So, you can often find Dunne putting in work at the gym. She loves getting in a good sweat and finding new exercises to challenge herself both physically and mentally.

Dunne recently teamed up with Planet Fitness, one of the leading gyms around the world. They are known for their industry-leading prices and what better way to spread that information than with the NIL pioneer?

Not only does Planet Fitness have solid membership prices, they also just added some new strength training equipment. Dunne could not get enough of the new hack squat, supine press, and calf raise station in her lavender tank top and black shorts.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes has been getting after it during the offseason

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)
Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

The 2024 season could not have gone better for Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes. He started 23 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates, compiling an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA over the course of 133 innings.

After the season, he was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He just beat out San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill who also had an impressive season.

if you thought Skenes would take the offseason lightly after all that success, you are mistaken. He gave a glimpse into just how hard he worked this winter in preparation for the 2025 season.

As you can see, it was a winter of staying at the top of his game. He spent some time working with plyometric balls and the Tidal Tank and got some work in on the mound with a pitching coach. Do not be surprised if Skenes picks up right where he left off.

