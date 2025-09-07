Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns Manhattan streets into a runway in chic brown dress

While Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes continues to dominate on the mound, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, continues to make style statements away from the field.
Olivia Dunne made a major career move earlier this year after announcing her retirement from gymnastics, concluding her five collegiate years with the LSU Tigers.
Since her retirement, the former LSU star has made frequent public appearances, showing off her fashion choices. In her latest Instagram story on Saturday, Dunne shared a picture in a chic brown dress, walking down the streets of Manhattan, New York.
"Last night," Dunne captioned her story.
In her subsequent story, the former LSU gymnast shared a picture of her enjoying a drink with a friend.
Olivia Dunne has been turning heads with her outfits this year, whether it be at the Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami in May or the All-Star festivities with Paul Skenes in July.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys Pirates ace's Dodgers performance
While Olivia Dunne has retired, she continues to put in the hard work to main her fitness. In a social media post earlier this week, before Paul Skenes' latest start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Pittsburgh, Dunne showed off her abs.
"Hello from the Burgh," Dunne captioned her Snapchat post.
Dunne was at PNC Park with partners of other Pirates players and shared a picture with them in her Instagram story. As Skenes faced off against three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani in a highly-anticiapted duel, Dunne shared her excitement.
"It's lit," Dunne wrote.
Skenes got the better of the Ohtani in the contest as the Japanese two-way star went 0-for-3 on the night, while the Pirates ace pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts. His scoreless outing helped the hosts to a 5-3 win, sweeping the Dodgers in the three-game series.
The Pirates All-Star lowered his ERA to 1.98, making a strong case for the National League Cy Young award this season.