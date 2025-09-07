Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns Manhattan streets into a runway in chic brown dress

While Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes continues to dominate on the mound, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, continues to make style statements away from the field.

Ad

Olivia Dunne made a major career move earlier this year after announcing her retirement from gymnastics, concluding her five collegiate years with the LSU Tigers.

Since her retirement, the former LSU star has made frequent public appearances, showing off her fashion choices. In her latest Instagram story on Saturday, Dunne shared a picture in a chic brown dress, walking down the streets of Manhattan, New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Last night," Dunne captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In her subsequent story, the former LSU gymnast shared a picture of her enjoying a drink with a friend.

Ad

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia Dunne has been turning heads with her outfits this year, whether it be at the Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami in May or the All-Star festivities with Paul Skenes in July.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys Pirates ace's Dodgers performance

While Olivia Dunne has retired, she continues to put in the hard work to main her fitness. In a social media post earlier this week, before Paul Skenes' latest start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Pittsburgh, Dunne showed off her abs.

"Hello from the Burgh," Dunne captioned her Snapchat post.

Ad

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Snapchat)

Dunne was at PNC Park with partners of other Pirates players and shared a picture with them in her Instagram story. As Skenes faced off against three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani in a highly-anticiapted duel, Dunne shared her excitement.

Ad

"It's lit," Dunne wrote.

Skenes got the better of the Ohtani in the contest as the Japanese two-way star went 0-for-3 on the night, while the Pirates ace pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts. His scoreless outing helped the hosts to a 5-3 win, sweeping the Dodgers in the three-game series.

The Pirates All-Star lowered his ERA to 1.98, making a strong case for the National League Cy Young award this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More