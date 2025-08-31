  • home icon
  • Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne bring joy to young Pirates fan with heartwarming gesture

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 31, 2025 01:40 GMT
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne bring joy to young Pirates fan with heartwarming gesture - Source: Getty

Since his major league debut last season, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has emerged as a fan favorite. The two-time All-Star pitcher justified the tag after the series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend and former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shared an image of their interaction with a young Pirates fan. The duo reportedly met the fan recovering in a hospital, captioning the image on her Instagram story:

"Got to spend some time with our buddy Riley today."
Dunne, who retired from gymnastics earlier this year, enjoyed tennis at the U.S. Open in New York this week before flying to Boston for Skenes' start at Fenway Park in the series opener.

In her Instagram story on Saturday, Dunne shared that she was back in New York. She captioned her story:

"So back."
Olivia Dunne rocked to the ballpark for Friday's game against the Red Sox in a classy white top paired with a denim jeans. During the game, when Skenes fanned Boston outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, Dunne shared a video on TikTok.

"My dawg," Dunne captioned the post.

Paul Skenes praised Red Sox rookie after gritty performance with Olivia Dunne in the stands

Paul Skenes was involved in a pitching duel against Red Sox rookie Payton Tolle. Skenes, who was in a similar position last season with the Pirates in his rookie year, hailed the Red Sox prospect after the 4-2 win.

“I’m the seasoned veteran now,” Skenes said. “I’ve watched video of him. The stuff is obviously really good. I didn’t get a ton of time to watch him tonight. But it’s cool to see that. I’ll be watching him.”

With Olivia Dunne in the stands, Skenes ground out a shaky start after conceding a solo home run to another Red Sox rookie, Roman Anthony in the fifth inning.

The home run was the only run conceded by Skenes despite giving away a season-high seven hits in six innings. His strong finish, coupled with a late flurry from the Pirates hitters, edged them over Boston.

