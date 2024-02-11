"People don’t want to suggest it to ownership for fear of losing their job" - Trevor Bauer ponders why MLB teams won't make him an offer

Former Cy Young recipient Trevor Bauer is aiming for a return to the MLB but has significant non-interest from all major league clubs. Following being placed on administrative leave in 2021 following sexual assault allegations, Bauer was released by the Dodgers in Jan. 2023.

Bauer is cleared to play in the league but is finding it difficult to get a contract. Earlier, he also advertised himself as being available, but teams are still at bay. Recently, former closer Jonathan Papelbon tweeted to request league owners to take a bet on Bauer for the 2024 season.

Responding to the tweet, Bauer said that his performance or asking price are not roadblocks to his return. Rather, it's the mindset of owners, who think that their club's value will be harmed if they try to engage.

"Unfortunately, it’s not about the money or on field performance," Bauer wrote in his tweet. "From what I’m told, it’s about job security. People don’t want to suggest it to ownership for fear of losing their job if it doesn’t work or ownership doesn’t want to do it because they think there will be some negative articles written that will cause harm to their franchise value.

"It would be a 3 day story, max. But in order to prove that, I need an opportunity to play. And in order to get an opportunity to play, I need to prove it, which is why the situation is what it is right now," Trevor Bauer added.

Trevor Bauer regrets his past mistakes and wants to pitch again in MLB

On America's Newsroom in January's first week, Trevor Bauer was apologetic for his past mistakes and how they had a detrimental impact on the Dodgers, his family and friends.

“I made mistakes. I agreed to do things I shouldn’t have done. I was reckless. It hurt a lot of people along the way," Bauer said.

"I made things very difficult for Major League Baseball, for the Dodgers, my teammates, my friends, family, people close to me. So, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on that and made a lot of changes in my life to address that. I’m not having casual sexual relationships anymore, for example.”

Bauer also went on to mention that he would like a second opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“I’d love to play baseball. That’s my goal — to play baseball here in the United States," Bauer said.

"Still one of the best pitchers in the world. I’d like to compete at the highest level. I’m also really passionate about helping people, being good for the game. I think I’ve done a lot of damage, unfortunately, in the first half of my career, and I’d love a second opportunity to do things better.”

Last year, Trevor Bauer played for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on a one-year, $4 million incentive-laden contract. He appeared in 19 games, going 10-4 for a 2.76 ERA with 130 strikeouts across 130.2 innings pitched.

Bauer has some good years left in him and is pleading his case for a return to the majors.

