Mookie Betts spent six illustrious seasons of his ongoing career with the Boston Red Sox, claiming his maiden World Series title in 2018. He transferred to the LA Dodgers in the offseason of 2019 and won his second Fall Classic title in a COVID-ridden regular season in 2020.

A memory that tarnished his name and the then-champion Red Sox is the infamous sign-stealing scandal of 2018. It was one year after the Astros were blamed for the same years after the 2017 season. This led to the suspension of a couple of managers and other senior players on the roster. Coincidentally, Houston and Boston won the titles in 2017 and 2018, enraging the other ballclubs in the big leagues.

J.T. Watkins, the video replay coordinator at the time, was disciplined while working for the Red Sox. The Los Angeles Times published a profile of him when he was employed with the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts, who is currently with the Dodgers after clearly playing for the 2018 Red Sox, responded to several questions about the 2018 sign-stealing scandal that tainted the World Series win for Boston.

"This is what I'm trying to say. People are trying to make it like we're cheating. Give us credit. We had a good team. Give us some credit. We had Cy Young winners. We had MVPs. We had Gold Glove winners. We had Silver Sluggers. We had all that. Take that into account" - Mookie Betts on 2018 sign-stealing scandal

The Red Sox used the live video feeds during the regular season. They did not use them during the postseason or the World Series, in which they defeated the Dodgers in five games. The 2018 Boston Red Sox season was spectacular in every aspect. It was Mookie Betts who was the MVP.

Cy Young winners David Price and Rick Porcello were part of the 2018 Boston roster. They were the most dominant club in recent memory. They had won 108 games in the regular season and never even had to worry about elimination in the playoffs. It was also reported that Watkins received financial support from Betts and a few other 2018 Red Sox players while suspended without pay.

Mookie Betts will be hoping to win it all next season with the LA Dodgers

Mookie Betts was selected for the first team of the 2023 All-MLB, his fourth All-MLB selection. He was added to the Dodgers' First Team in 2020 and 2022. While playing for the Red Sox, he was nominated to the Second Team in the inaugural year of the program.

"Mookie Betts always showed up in clutch moments throughout 2023. Him" - GonsolinRBW

After winning the AL MVP Award in 2018, Betts had one of his best MLB seasons. With a 163 OPS+ and a slash line of.307/.408/.579, he made history by posting 107 RBIs when batting first. He also set a career-high with 39 home runs. He won his third Silver Slugger Award for those efforts.

