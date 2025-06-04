Pete Alonso reveals how Mets’ viral sledgehammer routine started with his offseason training

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso spoke with Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts about Brandon Nimmo's viral warmup routine, where Nimmo used a sledgehammer before his at-bat in the Mets' 4-3 win over the Dodgers. Images of his unusual methods have been circulating on social media since then.
As Alonso featured on Wednesday's episode of 'On Base' alongside Betts, he was asked about his opinion on Nimmo's routine. As he expanded on his reasoning, it came to light that the Mets star was the first one in the squad to begin using a sledgehammer to work on his swing, back in the offseason.
"This offseason I did a lot of sledgehammer work. Basically, I was just doing some drills in the offseason, like heavy bat work," Pete Alonso said. "A sledgehammer is the same thing, but it really emphasizes it, where you have to really be connected, you have to really be firing for certain things in your body to grab and things move fluidly in the swing."
"If you swing it, and things aren't connected, or you're not swinging it right, then it's going to hurt. So it forces your body to hold the proper positions while you're moving through your swing. So, I brought a sledgehammer into spring training, and hit balls of the tee [and the others tried it out too]," Alonso added.
It appears that hardwork in the offseason is paying off for Pete Alonso in 2025
As is evident through Pete Alonso's aforementioned quotes, it is clear that the 30-year-old has worked quite hard on his game over the winter. It appears to be paying off for the star so far, with a .286 batting average, 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.
As the Mets - currently top of the NL East - aim to win their division and push for the World Series come October, fans will be hoping Pete Alonso can continue swinging a hot bat for the rest of the campaign.