Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, reacts to Vanessa Hudgens's viral "mermaid mommy" moment

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:50 GMT
Pete Crow Armstrong
Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker will soon become parents for the second time. Like her first pregnancy, Hudgens is making sure to capture the beauty and journey of her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the High School Musical star posted a joyful clip, cradling her baby bump while dressed in flowing white pants and a loose button-down shirt.

"Mermaid mommy mode activated."
Pete Crow Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, reacted to Vanessa Hudgens's "mermaid mommy" moment in the comments.

"Yes yes and yes," Lavelle wrote.

Other famous friends also joined in. Monique Coleman, Hudgens’s former High School Musical co-star, gushed:

"The prettiest mommy," with mermaid emojis.
Comments section from Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post via @vanessahudgens

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle started dating after meeting at Vanessa Hudgens' wedding

Hailey Lavelle was a guest at Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s wedding in December 2023 at Tulum, Mexico. Pete Crow-Armstrong also attended the wedding since he was friends with Tucker's little brother, Carson.

The Chicago Cubs star met Hailey, and they kicked off their relationship from there. PCA revealed the same during an interview with GQ. As of mid-2025, they’ve been dating for around a year and a half.

The couple made their presence felt at the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet by walking hand-in-hand at Truist Park last month. Hailey was in a black dress while Pete Crow-Armstrong was in a cream suit.

“It’s the best. It’s my first red carpet,” Crow Armstrong said at the event. “I’m glad I’ve got someone good looking with me and to hold my sweaty hands.”

Crow-Armstrong's remark resulted in Hailey giving up a chuckle.

Hailey Lavelle has been steadfast in her support for the Cubs star as she is frequently spotted attending games at Wrigley Field with her German Shepherd, Bodi. Hailey’s talented sister, a tattoo artist, once styled Pete’s standout blue-starred hair during Cubs spring training

On the baseball front, the Cubs outfielder is having a breakout year at the plate. He has been hitting .259, along with 30 stolen bases and 79 RBIs this season.

