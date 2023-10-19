After the final out of Game 2, 40,000 + Philadelphia Phillies fans erupted in celebration at Citizens Bank Park. One fan, however, took things to the next level.

Amidst the cheers, one fan hoped the fence into the outfield in a jubilant show of affection for his team. The fan, who has been identified as Brian, did not make it very far before he was hauled to the ground by Citizens Bank Park security.

This Phillies fan ran on the field to celebrate Game 2's win and a security guard tackled him.

As the scene played out, players in the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen could be seen laughing. One of the players appeared to be laughing so hard that he failed to keep his footing.

Ahead of Game 3 of the NLCS for the Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the fan known as Brian was located. In an interview with Crossing Broad, Brian admitted that he had no regrets about pulling off the stunt, claiming that he would "100% would do it again, in a heartbeat".

We found the guy who got flattened by @Phillies security

Fans invading the field of play is nothing new to MLB gameplay. Late in the season, a pair of fans at Coors Field in Denver rushed the field and threw their arms around Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna before being tackled.

Although Brian was dealt with harshly at the moment, his maneuvering gained him widespread popularity among Philadelphia Phillies fans. According to the superfan, he lost two teeth during the incident and was transported to a local police station. Additionally, Brian received a second lifetime ban, after circumventing the first one by purchasing the tickets for Game 2 through a friend.

Philadelphia Phillies fans continue to hold up to their name

Fans in Philadelphia have long lived up to their names as one of the most rabid fanbases in baseball. Just this past April, a $1 hot dog night during a game against the Miami Marlins turned into a massive food fight enveloping the entirety of Citizens Bank Park.

While Brian's actions were dealt with in a very harsh manner, his embrace by the fanbase is telling. In Philadelphia, outlandish acts from fans are welcomed and celebrated. While Brian may have a lifetime ban from Phillies games, it is likely that he will never be far from the action, especially in the postseason.