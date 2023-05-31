Philadelphia Phillies slugger Alec Bohm will miss Wednesday's crucial National League East battle with the New York Mets due to a sore left hamstring. It is the second time in the last three games that Bohm will sit due to the issue.
Bohm also missed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, but did play in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Mets at Citi Field in New York. He went 0-for-3 in the contest.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters that it is not clear yet whether Alec Bohm will require a stay on the injured list:
"He had a slow roller last night and felt the hamstring then. He got an MRI today, and we're just waiting on the results."
Alec Bohm was written in for his second season as the Phillies' third baseman in 2023 after a breakout campaign in 2022. Last season, he hit .280 with 13 home runs and 72 RBIs in 152 games and locked down the hot corner in Philadelphia.
However, after starting first baseman Rhys Hoskins blew out his ACL in a freak spring training incident and backup Darick Hall tore a ligament in his right thumb in April, Bohm was called into duty at first base. He has played 39 games at first this season.
Hall, who was hitting just .222 with no homers in six games before injuring his thumb, has been cleared to play rehab games with an eye toward a return in early June.
The 27-year-old slugger had an impressive MLB debut in 2022, hitting nine homers with 16 RBIs in 41 games.
However, if Alec Bohm goes on the IL, even Hall's return leaves the team short-handed at the corner infield spots.
Kody Clemens, a 27-year-old with just 81 games in the majors with the Detroit Tigers and Phillies over the past two seasons, has been pitching in admirably while Philadelphia is short at both first and third base. In 25 games entering Wednesday, he is hitting .250 with four homers and 10 RBIs.
Alec Bohm a necessary piece for the Phillies
Over four seasons with the Phillies, Bohm is hitting .275 with 30 homers and 179 RBIs in 364 games.