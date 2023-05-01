Create

Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate as Bryce Harper could return to lineup on Tuesday: "The king is almost back" "Mets and Braves fans are scared"

By Tom Carothers
Modified May 01, 2023 04:02 GMT
Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies could return to the lineup on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies' star player Bryce Harper may make his return to the team's lineup on Tuesday, as confirmed by manager Rob Thomsom on Sunday.

The Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, with Harper's surgically-repaired right elbow to be examined during the day. If all goes well, the two-time National League Most Valuable Player is expected to play in Tuesday night's game.

Bryce Harper could be back in the Phillies lineup as early as Tuesday, per @CSeidmanNBCS https://t.co/NBQi1XLs8K

Harper's examination will be conducted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same surgeon who performed his Tommy John surgery on November 23, 2022.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, if Harper does play on Tuesday, he will break an MLB record for the fastest recovery from Tommy John surgery, returning to the game after just 160 days. The current record is held by St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tony Womack, who returned to game action 182 days after the procedure in 2004.

@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS Rest of the NL can have this. The king is almost back 😤 https://t.co/hjmPHPFnNV
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS mets and braves fans are scared 😂😂
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS we are so back

Initially, the Phillies had expected Harper to return around the All-Star Break in July. However, Harper's progress throughout spring made the team adjust their timetable.

As a natural outfielder, Harper began fielding balls at first base with hopes of possibly playing that position upon his return.

@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS 160 days with TJ would be just absurdity
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS Gotta be a record for quickest return to lineup after Tommy John
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS Anybody saying stuff about rushing him, his swing doesn’t effect that elbow! He’s not playing the field for awhile

The team's usual first baseman, Rhys Hoskins, is out for the season with a torn ACL, and his backup, Darick Hall, is out for at least two months due to a torn ligament in his thumb.

Usual third baseman Alec Bohm has been playing there as a stopgap since Hall's injury. Harper has expressed interest in playing first base until his elbow is well enough to return to the outfield, but for the time being, he is expected to play as a designated hitter.

@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS That’s crazy. I love it, but it’s crazy.
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS that seems a bit too soon but it’s nice to have bryce back in the league
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS Bryce Harper is built different 🔔
@TalkinBaseball_ @CSeidmanNBCS dude is made out of philly cheesesteaks - philly born!

Philadelphia Phillies ready for Bryce Harper's return

Bryce Harper participates in postgame high-fives after a recent win
Despite Harper's absence, the Phillies have a 15-14 record so far this season, which places them in fourth place in the tight NL East. The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are tied for second, three games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies eagerly await Harper's return to the lineup and hope to improve their position in the division standings.

