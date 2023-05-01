Philadelphia Phillies' star player Bryce Harper may make his return to the team's lineup on Tuesday, as confirmed by manager Rob Thomsom on Sunday.

The Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, with Harper's surgically-repaired right elbow to be examined during the day. If all goes well, the two-time National League Most Valuable Player is expected to play in Tuesday night's game.

Harper's examination will be conducted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same surgeon who performed his Tommy John surgery on November 23, 2022.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, if Harper does play on Tuesday, he will break an MLB record for the fastest recovery from Tommy John surgery, returning to the game after just 160 days. The current record is held by St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tony Womack, who returned to game action 182 days after the procedure in 2004.

Initially, the Phillies had expected Harper to return around the All-Star Break in July. However, Harper's progress throughout spring made the team adjust their timetable.

As a natural outfielder, Harper began fielding balls at first base with hopes of possibly playing that position upon his return.

The team's usual first baseman, Rhys Hoskins, is out for the season with a torn ACL, and his backup, Darick Hall, is out for at least two months due to a torn ligament in his thumb.

Usual third baseman Alec Bohm has been playing there as a stopgap since Hall's injury. Harper has expressed interest in playing first base until his elbow is well enough to return to the outfield, but for the time being, he is expected to play as a designated hitter.

Philadelphia Phillies ready for Bryce Harper's return

Bryce Harper participates in postgame high-fives after a recent win

Despite Harper's absence, the Phillies have a 15-14 record so far this season, which places them in fourth place in the tight NL East. The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are tied for second, three games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies eagerly await Harper's return to the lineup and hope to improve their position in the division standings.

