Philadelphia Phillies fans distraught as team loses fifth straight game in a row while trying to battle for NL Wild Card spot: "This team is pathetic beyond belief", "Season is over"

The Philadelphia Phillies have dropped their fifth game in a row Thursday evening against the Chicago Cubs, 2-0. The Phillies got swept by the Cubs in a three-game series. Before that, they dropped their last two games against the Atlanta Braves.

The losing streak comes at the worst time for the Phillies. They are fighting to secure their place in the postseason by getting one of three NL Wild Card spots. With the loss tonight, the Phillies drop to 83-72, which ties them with the Brewers for the last NL Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia fans are feeling discouraged by their team. After getting swept by a team like the Cubs, some fans think the season's over.

"Congrats. I now hate you as much as the Flyers. Didn't think it was humanly possible. This team is pathetic beyond belief", one fan cried,

"Season is over", said another fan.

While a five-game losing streak isn't ideal, they still have time to break away from the Brewers. Some fans don't believe in their team anymore after their last week of baseball.

"It's ok everyone! At least we made the pla oh wait nevermind. Can't even do that!",

"Just pack it in and play prospects from here in out. Seasons over",

"Shutout by 2 rookie pitchers? Ouch",

"Imagine losing every single game to the cubs this season. Honestly sad."

With the way the Philadelphia Phillies have played this week, some fans are shifting their focus over to the NFL.

"Well boys, it was a good run. Go Birds!",

"Go birds",

"Thank god we have the Eagles. The Phillies suck the life out of you."

The Phillies need to figure out what's wrong and do it fast. They only have seven games left to distance themselves from the Brewers. They have a four-game series against the Washington Nationals and end the season with three games against the Houston Astros. Philadelphia needs to take advantage of the Washington series.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to get out of the NL East

The National League East is stacked now that the New York Mets have a hungry owner, Steve Cohen. The Atlanta Braves have also built a solid foundation for their future, signing their young players to multi-year deals. The NL East isn't going to get any easier. The Phillies will need to start taking advantage of the extra Wild Card spot if they hope to make the postseason down the road.

