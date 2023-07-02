The Philadelphia Phillies poured it on the Washington nationals on Saturday. The team scored a whopping 19 runs on 18 hits, with every starter getting at least one base hit.

Washington starter Mackenzie Gore only lasted 2.2 innings before he was pulled. He gave up seven runs on six hits. After the game, the Nationals announced he was lifted due to a blister on his left middle finger.

The win splits the series with the finale on Sunday. Washington will give the ball to Trevor Williams, while Philadelphia will give Ranger Suarez the start on Sunday in a winner takes all matchup.

Saturday's victory improves the Phillies' record to 44-38. They are third in the National League East, sitting four games behind the Miami Marlins, who are in second.

"Now that was A GAME! Wow!" one fan tweeted.

"Runs galore!" another fan tweeted.

nola is my dad @Suhhh_Kiiid



They’re a little confused, but they got the spirit @Phillies We’re still 3 days away from the 4th or July…what’s with the laser show and fireworks display the offense is putting on at CBP?!?!?They’re a little confused, but they got the spirit #RingTheBell @Phillies We’re still 3 days away from the 4th or July…what’s with the laser show and fireworks display the offense is putting on at CBP?!?!?They’re a little confused, but they got the spirit #RingTheBell

Philadelphia Phillies fans are fired up over their team's fireworks display on Saturday. This is the type of offense fans were expecting all year long.

Joe Buzzelli @joeybuzz17 @Phillies Power Surge at the Bank. The Fireworks carried over from last night. 2 Bohmers, a Cast Blast and a SchwarBomb! 19 runs on 18 hits. Team hit great with RISP. Never seen so many bloop hits. Fun Win. Smiles on everyone's faces. Take the series tomorrow! @Phillies Power Surge at the Bank. The Fireworks carried over from last night. 2 Bohmers, a Cast Blast and a SchwarBomb! 19 runs on 18 hits. Team hit great with RISP. Never seen so many bloop hits. Fun Win. Smiles on everyone's faces. Take the series tomorrow!

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck



Now take the series and play like this tomorrow too before Tampa... @Phillies Thank you for getting angry and immediately correcting last night's mistake of a game. That was about as good as it gets. You know a game is good when you see Covey. Positive season run differential babyyyy!Now take the series and play like this tomorrow too before Tampa... @Phillies Thank you for getting angry and immediately correcting last night's mistake of a game. That was about as good as it gets. You know a game is good when you see Covey. Positive season run differential babyyyy!Now take the series and play like this tomorrow too before Tampa...

RingTheBell! (40-37) @KH13720 @Phillies Keep this up! Your RISP batting pct was high today than it has been all season! @Phillies Keep this up! Your RISP batting pct was high today than it has been all season!

The 19 runs scored on Saturday were the most Philadelphia has scored in five years. Hopefully, they still have some offense left for tomorrow's finale.

The Philadelphia Phillies could make some moves around the trade deadline

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have a hole at first base with the injury to Rhys Hoskins in spring training. They have tried to patch the hole with a myriad of players, but it has not worked.

Some baseball insiders have paired the Phillies with slugging duo Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt's ability to play first base and DH would give the Phillies some wiggle room.

Insiders also believe the Phillies could be looking for a starting pitcher at the deadline as well. Luckily for them, that market may be hot. Lucas Giolito, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Rich Hill are all rumored to be options at the trade deadline.

They could be in a good position if Philadelphia can get another power bat to fill the void at first base and a backend starting pitcher. They have a roster full of elite talent but are missing a few pieces.

While they are 11 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who don't seem to be slowing down, they're still in contention. This is a team you can never count out. They nearly won the World Series last year with just an 87-75 record.

