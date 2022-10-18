"DUI, DUI, DUI" - Philadelphia Phillies fans heckled Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna during NLDS Game 3, reminding star slugger about unfortunate episode earlier in the year

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was spared no expense in the Philadelphia Phillies' first playoff appearance in over a decade.

In the second innings of Game 3 of the NLDS, Philly fans began to chant "DUI, DUI, DUI" at Marcell Ozuna reminding him of his arrest in August for drunk driving. The fans did their best to get under the skin of Ozuna, who swung and missed on the next three out-of-the-zone pitches.

The 31-year-old was officially charged with 'DUI and failure to maintain the lane' and was later released from Gwinnett County jail after paying a $1830 fine.

Ozuna addressed the media days after the incident, with fans booing him at home in his first game back in August. He said:

“I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”

Marcell Ozuna was previously charged with aggravated assault with strangulation and battery in May 2021 for attacking his wife. He underwent a pretrial diversion program after which the charges were dropped. The Braves were shockingly eliminated by the Phillies, who now move to the NLCS after completing a four-game Division Series win.

Marcell Ozuna and the Braves hopes of winning second straight World Series comes to an end

The Philadelphia Phillies won 8-3 in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park to win the series 3-1 and move to the NLCS. However, the Braves will be disappointed after 101 wins in the regular season whilst capturing a fifth consecutive NL East title meant another likely appearance in the World Series.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud spoke after the shock exit to the team, making their first appearance in the postseason since 2011. He said:

“You don’t take anything for granted. You can win and you can lose to any team. That’s the beauty of this sport. At this point, it’s not who is the better team, it’s about who is the hotter team, and [the Phillies] were hot this series.”

The Atlanta Braves were shocked by the Phillies losing 3-1 in the NLDS

The Braves won 11 of the 19 regular-season games played against the Phillies, including five of eight last month, but seemed a shadow of their former selves throughout the NLDS.

The Phillies will now take on the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series, while the Braves will head back to the drawing board disappointed with their exit from the post-season.

