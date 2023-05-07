Despite finishing as one of the NL Wild Card teams in 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies rode their momentum all the way to the World Series. It was fans' first taste of playoff baseball in the City of Brotherly Love since 2011.

Largely aided by former MVP Bryce Harper's 6 home runs and 13 RBIs, the Phillies showed their passionate and loyal fanbase that they once again have something to cheer for.

Unfortunately, 2023 has brought the same success as last season. With a record of 15-19, the Phillies have slid down to fourth place in their division, the NL East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Red Sox 7, Phillies 4 FINAL: Red Sox 7, Phillies 4

"FINAL: Red Sox 7, Phillies 4" - Philadelphia Phillies

After the Philadelphia Phillies' 7-4 loss at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on May 6, fans took to Twitter to voice their dissapointment with the team. The Phillies gave up 5 runs in the fourth inning, sealing the deal on their sixth straight loss.

Love4Kickz @Love4kickz @Phillies 6 in a row wow! This team is underachieving @Phillies 6 in a row wow! This team is underachieving 💯

As fans look for answers, manager Rob Thomson has found himself in the crosshairs. The Canadian has been criticized for putting 2022 NL home run champ Kyle Schwarber in the leadoff spot, among other things.

ChristoChristo @Hart2Christo @Phillies When will Thomson get it that Scwarber is NOT a lead off hitter....0 for 15 in the last 3 games. Put Stott, Sosa or Bohm, all hitting over 300...I mean, was Thomson just lucky last year? He is not making good moves...Falter stinks, throws down the middle in 80% of pitches @Phillies When will Thomson get it that Scwarber is NOT a lead off hitter....0 for 15 in the last 3 games. Put Stott, Sosa or Bohm, all hitting over 300...I mean, was Thomson just lucky last year? He is not making good moves...Falter stinks, throws down the middle in 80% of pitches

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck



Schwarber at leadoff is 0-19 (.038 in last 7), Brodgon gives up runs every appearance, starters constantly hammered, offense is so inconsistent...



Girardi never had a 6 game losing streak, that sums this up well. Awful. It's May but this is dire @Phillies What is Rob doing at this point?Schwarber at leadoff is 0-19 (.038 in last 7), Brodgon gives up runs every appearance, starters constantly hammered, offense is so inconsistent...Girardi never had a 6 game losing streak, that sums this up well. Awful. It's May but this is dire @Phillies What is Rob doing at this point?Schwarber at leadoff is 0-19 (.038 in last 7), Brodgon gives up runs every appearance, starters constantly hammered, offense is so inconsistent...Girardi never had a 6 game losing streak, that sums this up well. Awful. It's May but this is dire

This past past week ushered in the return of Bryce Harper, who was expected to be sidelined until mid-summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery last November. The 30-year old set a record for the fastest recovery time from Tommy John ever, although he is still appearing in the DH spot to be cautious.

Colin Herbert @colin_herbs13 @Phillies Lol enjoy the sellouts while they last because it won’t be for long @Phillies Lol enjoy the sellouts while they last because it won’t be for long

Jim @JimmygIV @Phillies so much for getting pitching help this offseason. you guys stink @Phillies so much for getting pitching help this offseason. you guys stink

26-year old starter Bailey Falter got the start on the mound for the Phillies. Falter was pulled in the fourth inning after allowing five earned runs. The debacle represented Falter's sixth loss of the season, and dragged his ERA up to 5.75.

com dolab @RDcolabe @Phillies This team is a disaster , faulter is 0-6 and still starting . Schwarber is atrocious, turner is missing . Pitching sucks . @Phillies This team is a disaster , faulter is 0-6 and still starting . Schwarber is atrocious, turner is missing . Pitching sucks .

Philadelphia Phillies need to work on meshing their star-studded lineup

After losing to the Houston Astros in last year's World Series, the team knew that it had to attract and retain talent in order to be competetive again.

Between former NL batting champ Trea Turner, former NL triples leader Nick Castellanos, and young studs Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott, there are no excuses for the team's faltering performances.

The Philadelphia Phillies now find themselves eight full games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The talent is now ready to perform for the team, it is up to Rob Thomson to ensure that he positions his star power in a cohesive way that draws on strenghts to produce results.

Poll : 0 votes