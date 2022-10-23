Somebody might have to pinch Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins to make sure he is not dreaming. The Phillies are now just one game away from the World Series. That's right, the Philadelphia Phillies. The team that has not reached a World Series since 2009 and only has two championships in franchise history.

The atmosphere was electric at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The 45,467 fans in attendance got their money's worth. This turned out to be one of the most entertaining games of the MLB Playoffs. The game went back and forth in what was a tightly contested battle. The Philadelphia Phillies eventually prevailed to defeat the San Diego Padres 10-6 and take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Rhys Hoskins had a point. A Hollywood writer couldn't have put together a better script.

The Padres scored four runs in the first innings to silence the crowd. The Phillies answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Philles scored one more to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth. The fifth inning was another seesaw battle with the Padres retaking a two-run lead, only for the Phillies to score four in the bottom of the inning.

It was truly a rollercoaster ride for baseball fans. This was an offensive display for the ages. The Phillies finally closed out the game, scoring a run in the sixth and seventh innings. 10-6 was the final score to the home team. Philadelphia now leads 3-1 with a chance to finish out the series at home.

Philadelphia Phillies inflielder Rhys Hoskins has 4 HRs in the 2022 MLB Playoffs

Rhys Hoskins reacts after his two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS

Rhys Hoskins was the hero of the night for the Phillies. The 29-year-ols had a memorable night. He was 2-4 on the night with four RBIs. Perhaps his most important play was his early two-run homer that cut the Padres' lead to two runs. Hoskins also homered in the fifth inning. He scored two runs on the night.

The Phillies offense is finally producing the way we all expected them to at the start of the season. J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber all had home runs on the night. Nick Castellanos had a crucial double as well.

The momentum of this series has now shifted in favor of the Phillies. They are now just nine innings away from a coveted place in the World Series. Philadelphia Phillies fans have waited a long time for this moment. If their offense can keep up with this production, the Padres will have a very slim chance of coming back.

