After being signed by the Padres on Wednesday night during the Winter Meetings, Xander Bogaerts is moving to San Diego. The seasoned Red Sox shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract. The ball club has not officially approved the deal, which is subject to a medical. Bogaerts' contract has not opted out or completed a no-trade provision.

Bogaerts hit .307/.377/.456 with 73 RBIs and 15 home runs in 150 games last season. On the list of top free agents for 2022–2023, he came in at number five. On November 7, Xander Bogaerts decided to forego the final $60 million in his three-year Red Sox deal in order to become a free agent.

Among the Big Four shortstops in this free agent class, the Padres thought Bogaerts had the greatest bat. Their first priority was Trea Turner, as indicated by their earlier rejected $342 million deal. San Diego then engaged in a dazzling but fleeting liaison with Aaron Judge.

Breaking: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract. First reported by MLB Network, confirmed by @JeffPassan.

"Breaking: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract." - espn

Padres treated Xander Bogaerts better

Prior to the 2021 season, the Padres signed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who will turn 24 in January, to a 14-year, $340 million agreement. As a result, they were not considered to be among them. The team has made it clear that it no longer views Tats as a key member of the franchise by seeking and signing a shortstop, in this instance one whose agent Scott Boras stated on Tuesday did not anticipate switching positions.

Some pundits didn't feel on board with the massive valuation and the eventual deal given to Xander Bogaerts, claiming that it was an obnoxious contract and that the payroll system needs to be kept in proper check. However, Padres fans could care less because the team has signed one of the league's best shortstops.

Phill @MeekPhill_



With all due respect to Xander Bogaerts. That might be one of the most reckless contracts given out in years. Good for him.

"That might be one of the most reckless contracts given out in years. Good for him" - MeekPhill_

The Padres have established a franchise-record payroll of almost $235 million and counting, making them the National League's equivalent of the former George Steinbrenner Yankees. Despite this, they still owe Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer $12 million over the next three seasons.

Ash G @Ash_Padres



"Omg! We got Machado and Bogaerts?! We actually got good players wow!! Are the other guys in this picture any good???" What a time to be alive in SD



What a time to be alive in SD 🤩 twitter.com/marc_normandin… Marc Normandin @Marc_Normandin The Padres traded Adrian Gonzalez to the Red Sox 12 years ago almost to the day because they couldn't afford his eventual free agency. How the fuck do you go back in time and explain what's going to happen next to people like Past Me The Padres traded Adrian Gonzalez to the Red Sox 12 years ago almost to the day because they couldn't afford his eventual free agency. How the fuck do you go back in time and explain what's going to happen next to people like Past Me I keep envisioning a fake scenario in which a #Padres fan wakes up from a 5-year coma to this picture and goes:“Omg! We got Machado and Bogaerts?! We actually got good players wow!! Are the other guys in this picture any good???”What a time to be alive in SD 🤩 @Padres I keep envisioning a fake scenario in which a #Padres fan wakes up from a 5-year coma to this picture and goes:“Omg! We got Machado and Bogaerts?! We actually got good players wow!! Are the other guys in this picture any good???” What a time to be alive in SD 🤩 @Padres twitter.com/marc_normandin… https://t.co/xiEzfSMclJ

"Omg! We got Machado and Bogaerts?! We actually got good players wow!! What a time to be alive in SD" - Ash_Padres

The Red Sox faithful must be bored of missing out on their favorite players playing elsewhere. In the case of Xander Bogaerts, matching or even approaching San Diego's offer may have gone above and beyond what has come to be anticipated by Boston's current administration.

But in spring training, the Red Sox ought to have given the 30-year-old a more substantial offer. Although the Red Sox did view Bogaerts as a cornerstone of their organization, they apparently did not want to compensate him accordingly.

There are really no small markets, and the Padres' willingness to dive deep into the end of the free-agent pool serves as a reminder to fans and other teams of this.

