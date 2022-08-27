"Phillie fans are the absolute WORST" "Don't be so thin skinned" - MLB Twitter left divided after Reds outfielder Jake Fraley confronts heckler in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies fans have built quite the reputation over the years for being a tough crowd to play in front of. Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley experienced it first-hand on Thursday night.

Sometime between innings during the Phillies’ 4-0 win at Citizens Bank Park, Fraley got up close and personal with a heckler. He cursed at him and told him to “shut the f**k up.” An attending fan caught the exchange on camera.

"Reds outfielder Jake Fraley got up close and personal with Phillies fans" - Jomboy Media

It’s impossible to tell what Fraley was saying at the start due to the background noise. The fan he confronted was pleading his innocence, saying repeatedly, “You got the wrong guy.”

According to the person who recorded the video, a group of three were identified and ejected from the ballpark following the incident. He also clarified that the guilty party was throwing the most basic jeers and insults.

DarthBean(72 - 53) @DarthBaan69_420 @JomboyMedia Idk what was said leading up to this, but you cant let fans get in ur head like this. Gotta ignore it like youre trained @JomboyMedia Idk what was said leading up to this, but you cant let fans get in ur head like this. Gotta ignore it like youre trained

Greg @hittingguru7 @JomboyMedia Wow. How does a fan get to u that bad. Not once during my career did I ever get upset. Every “new one” I heard I had to laugh. Creative fans out there make it fun. The ones that get personal u ignore. Don’t be so thin skinned. @JomboyMedia Wow. How does a fan get to u that bad. Not once during my career did I ever get upset. Every “new one” I heard I had to laugh. Creative fans out there make it fun. The ones that get personal u ignore. Don’t be so thin skinned.

Robotikarm @Robotikarm @JomboyMedia I’d be pretty irritated if a player went off like this in front of my kids. @JomboyMedia I’d be pretty irritated if a player went off like this in front of my kids.

Apart from that narrative, we don’t have any other perspective. Hence, it is unclear what exactly caused Fraley to be upset and how “basic” of an insult was said. What’s basic to some might be extremely insulting to others.

Tyler Hawkins @TylerHawkins77 @JomboyMedia Fans think they can say whatever they want bc they are behind a wall. 99% of them wouldn’t dare say it standing face to face @JomboyMedia Fans think they can say whatever they want bc they are behind a wall. 99% of them wouldn’t dare say it standing face to face

GBG VEGAS @gbgvegas2 🏼 be a fan, eat ur hot dog and drink ur beer and sit down @JomboyMedia Good for Fraley. Fans can say whatever they want from behind the fence right? No need for video for players defending themselves in these scenarios. Hate one way videos like this to try and make the player look bad🏼 be a fan, eat ur hot dog and drink ur beer and sit down @JomboyMedia Good for Fraley. Fans can say whatever they want from behind the fence right? No need for video for players defending themselves in these scenarios. Hate one way videos like this to try and make the player look bad 👎🏼 be a fan, eat ur hot dog and drink ur beer and sit down

Jake Fraley spent the first three seasons of his big league career with the Seattle Mariners after getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays. He was traded to the Reds in March. Fraley is averaging .248/.339/.834 and has seven home runs and 17 RBIs in his first season with the Reds.

Bryce Harper’s return spells more good news for Philadelphia Phillies following Jake Fraley episode

Bryce Harper has been reactivated and will join the Philadelphia Phillies when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates later tonight. The seven-time All-Star has been out with a broken thumb since June. His return will make an efficient Phillies offense even stronger.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies have reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL, optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and recalled OF Simon Muzziotti from Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day IL with a partial tear of his right patellar tendon. The Phillies have reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL, optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and recalled OF Simon Muzziotti from Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day IL with a partial tear of his right patellar tendon.

Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, and J.T. Realmuto make one formidable lineup.

A little under six weeks remain until postseason drama unfolds, and the Phillies find themselves in a sound position. They are half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres for the National League’s second Wild Card spot. It’s all about sustaining their momentum now.

