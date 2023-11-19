Aaron Nola is one of the top pitchers on the free agent market, but he could be staying home. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the two sides who were once miles apart on a deal have begun to get closer to something that works for both of them, and he revealed that the pitcher wants to stay with his longtime team.

Nightengale revealed via USA Today:

"The Phillies’ contract talks with Aaron Nola have gained significant momentum in the past few days and there’s strong optimism that they’ll reach an agreement before the winter meetings."

He went on to add that Nola originally was looking for a seven-year, $210 million contract. Per reports, the Philadelphia Phillies had only offered a six-year deal for about $150 million.

That $60 million gap was once $100 million according to reports, so they are slowly but surely coming closer to an understanding. Nightengale said:

"They are getting close to finding middle ground with Nola making it clear to Phillies’ management that he wants to stay put."

There was a lot of interest in Nola on the market, with the New York Yankees and other teams expected to show interest. Early reports also suggested that Nola was as good as gone since he and the Phillies couldn't reach a middle ground.

In that report, there was also an expectation that recently crowned NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres was Philadelphia's targeted replacement. Now that they're closer to signing Nola, that likely won't be the case anymore.

Aaron Nola possibly staying home in free agency

For teams looking at signing big-name stars to enhance their roster in free agency, it's never a good sign when a star gets close to re-signing with his old team. The San Francisco Giants experienced this when Aaron Judge opted to re-sign with the Yankees.

Aaron Nola may not be signing anywhere else

That may be what occurs this year with Aaron Nola and others. The ace pitcher was highly coveted, and teams likely enjoyed hearing that he and the Phillies were far apart. However, they may not even get a chance to sign him as a deal could come soon as they inch closer to reaching a nice middle ground.

