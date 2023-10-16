As the Phillies gear up for the NLCS against the Diamondbacks, Bryce Harper revealed ambitions of competing in the 2028 Olympics. Just after celebrating his 31st birthday, Harper is set to play his 43rd career playoff game on Monday.

But beyond the immediacy of this postseason, Harper has his sights set on the 2028 Summer Olympics.

In an interview with MLB journalist Bob Nightengale, Harper was candid about his Olympic ambitions. Harper said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s [Playing for Team USA in the Olympics] always been a dream.''

Expand Tweet

Olympic competition would undoubtedly offer a different kind of spotlight for Harper, who will be 36 years old when the Los Angeles games roll around. Harper acknowledged worries about his age come 2028.

"I’ll be old at that point", Harper said.

By then, many athletes have usually retired or are in the twilight of their careers. Further, Harper's injuries could play a factor. However, he seemed motivated to represent Team USA on the Olympic stage.

Baseball's journey in the Olympics has been a mixed bag. Officially introduced in 1992, it remained a fixture only until the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

After a hiatus, the sport returned for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It has now been confirmed for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Along with the 2028 Olympics, Phillies' Bryce Harper eyes his first World Series this season

Bryce Harper's impressive MLB resume is marred by just one notable absence: a World Series championship.

The irony isn't lost on many that Harper departed the Nationals only to see them win the coveted title the following year in 2019. While last season did see him make a long-awaited return to the Fall Classic, the ring has so far eluded Harper.

However, Bryce Harper has been putting on show-stopping performances when it matters most. He proved his mettle yet again in this year's NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

The outfielder was simply electrifying. He hit three homers and boasted a .462 BA over the four-game series. Fans will be hoping that Harper continues his hot streak against the Diamondbacks.