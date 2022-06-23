"Phillies aren't a contender if they can't beat the Rangers" "We suck again" - Philadelphia Phillies fans disgruntled after getting swept by Texas Rangers

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost three straight games after suffering defeat to the Texas Rangers this afternoon by a score of 4-2. The Phillies offense failed to get much going as their two runs came from a Kyle Schwarber home run.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 36-34 on the season.

The Rangers and Phillies have faced off four times this season, and Texas has won all four games.

Many fans took to Twitter to vent about Philadelphia's recent struggles. One fan said the Phillies cannot be contenders and lose to the Rangers.

Another fan stated that the Phillies are not good once again.

Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto had tough days at the plate, combining to go 0-for-8 with two strikeouts.

One Phillies fan admitted that the team is average at best, and no one should waste their time.

Overall, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone through a rough stretch, but there is still hope. The team is still above .500, and with the expanded playoffs, they have a greater chance of making the postseason for the first time since 2011.

If the Phillies were to get into the postseason, they would be a dark horse team to make a run. Between their lineup and starting pitching, they have stars up and down the roster.

The biggest question will continue to be their bullpen and defense.

Texas Rangers shut out Philadelphia Phillies in the final six innings

The Rangers got things going in the second inning as Brad Miller delivered with a two-run single.

Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies tied the game back up at 2 with a home run.

Kole Calhoun gave the Rangers the lead back with an RBI base hit.

Calhoun continued his great day at the plate with an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Rangers would shut out the Phillies in the final six innings to hold on by two runs. The Phillies travel to San Diego for a critical four-game series against the red-hot Padres.

