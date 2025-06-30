Phillies eye blockbuster bullpen deal with Pirates for Dennis Santana and 2x All-Star reliever, per reports

The Philadelphia Phillies once again find themselves in a strong position to win the NL East title and make it to the postseason. At the moment, the perennial World Series challengers occupy the top spot in their division with a 49-35 record.
Even though their squad is one of the most well-rounded in the majors, there is one key area that could use some good additions, their bullpen.
According to insider Andrew Fillipponi, much-needed reinforcements may be on the way for the Phillies, who are reportedly looking to acquire Dennis Santana and two-time All-Star David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Report: The Phillies and Pirates have had trade conversations about closer David Bednar and setup man Dennis Santana. The feeling is Philly could want BOTH in a deal. Stay tuned," Filliponi posted on X.
With the Pirates currently languishing at the bottom of the NL Central with a 35-50 record, there is a good chance we see plenty of talent depart from PNC Park leading up to the trade deadline.
In another boost for the Phillies, superstar Bryce Harper may also be back in action soon
After suffering a wrist injury in early June, superstar first baseman Bryce Harper has been on the IL. However, it appears the eight-time All-Star may be back in action as early as next week.
As reported by insider R.J. Anderson of CBS, Harper was quite upbeat on how his recovery has been progressing.
"If you had told me three weeks ago (I'd be) where I am now, I would have said you're kind of crazy. So I'm very happy with where I am. I'm way farther ahead than I felt like I would be. Definitely way healthier than I was a couple weeks ago," Harper said
"I think next week is definitely in play (for me to make my return)," he added. "But I don't want to solidify which day or anything like that. But I'm happy with where I'm at."
With one of their most influential players set to make his much-anticipated return and with plenty of big trades also potentially on the horizon, the weeks to come are set to be pretty exciting for Phillies fans.