Phillies icon Cole Hamels' $14,500,000 former Missouri mansion boasting tiered infinity swimming pool hits the market

Retired Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels' former Missouri estate is on the market for the taking. According to Robb Repor, the listing price set for the sprawling 104-acre property is $14.5 million.

While he was with the Texas Rangers, Hamels began construction on the property in West Branson in 2016. However, midway into the construction, he marked the estate for sale in 2017 and handed over the land to Camp Barnabas, a Christian summer camp for children with disabilities.

Later, the mansion was purchased in Feb. 2021 by the owners of SS Express, a trucking company headed by Samuel and Simona Bodea.

They made a lot of upgrades to the mansion in the last few years, according to the listing agent.

“The current owners bought the home from Camp Barnabas and did major renovation work over the past three years,” listing agent Jim Strong of Berkshire Hathaway’s ReeceNichols said.

The 36,000-square-foot property has a main house and a separate guest house. Moreover, the kitchen alone spans 2,000 square feet. The property also has a dock with three slips for onboarding.

The Bodeas family transformed the luxurious 14-bedroom, 15-bath main residence space into an event space that can carry out events like weddings, concerts and corporate meet-ups.

Moreover, they also updated electrical systems and installed a tiered infinity swimming pool. Other customizations include exposed beams, barrel ceilings and wood-trimmed casement windows and doors.

What did the current owners have to say about the transformation of Cole Hamels' former property?

Samuel Bodea shared additional features of the luxurious property - once owned by Cole Hamels - highlighting the automatic features of the main house.

“Everything in the home is automated, including the water,” Samuel told the listing site. "There are no taps or valves here, you just talk to the house and say, ‘Kohler, start a shower at 70 or 100 degrees (Fahrenheit),’ then jump in.”

In his interaction with the Mansion Global, he says that they are leaving their home, but the new owners are welcome to give their own touches.

“Someone could definitely still make it their dream home if that’s what they want,” Samuel said. “No dream is too big or too small for this place."

As for Cole Hamels, he tried to make a comeback in the league after signing a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres in Feb. 2023. However, a few months later, in August, he announced his retirement.

