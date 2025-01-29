Phillies insider predicts Max Scherzer to sign a 1-year $15,000,000 - $20,000,000 deal

Max Scherzer doesn't need any introduction. The future Hall of Fame pitcher is on the market as a free agent for one last deal. The 40-year has achieved everthing there's to in the majors as a starting pitcher, but his love for the game hasn't died down yet.

On Tuesday's Phillies Show episode, insiders Todd Zolecki, Jim Salisbury and former GM Ruben Amaro Jr. discussed where Scherzer could sign and for what deal.

While there were many teams that came up during the discussion including the Phillies, who watched Scherzer throw at Cressey Sports Performance down in Florida last week, all three of them found Justin Verlander's one-year, $15 million contract to be the benchmark.

"If it’s a contract based on him being a closer, I’d give him a $10 million to $12 million base salary and then incentives based on games finished to get him to where the elite closers are—between $15 million and $20 million. I’d structure it that way so it’s not embarrassing for the team," Amaro said (33:40 onwards).

"Justin Verlander just signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants. That could be a benchmark," Zolicki added.

Max Scherzer becoming a closer, ex-Phillies GM floats an idea

More than the money, former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. feels that it's more about where he wants to play and in which role.

Amaro floated an intriguing idea — transitioning the veteran right-hander into a high-leverage bullpen role, similar to what Hall of Famer John Smoltz did late in his career.

"How about Max Scherzer being a late-inning, one-inning guy? How about doing a John Smoltz-type role?' I love a lot of aspects of that idea," Amaro said.

"I love his makeup, his toughness, and his competitiveness. I think he could take the ball for one inning, go out, throw some high heat, and have success in high-leverage situations. I’m not sure he’d want to do it. He might want to start."

Ultimately, Max Scherzer’s decision will come down to his priorities. If he wants to chase another World Series and is open to a bullpen role, a team like the Phillies could make sense. If he insists on remaining a starter, his market may be more limited.

