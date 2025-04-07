Phillies legend Shane Victorino drops 3-word reaction Nick Castellanos' grand slam against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies had Nick Castellanos' grand slam to thank as they took down the defending champion LA Dodgers in a three-game series. After winning the first game of the series, the Phillies' offense was kept in check by the Dodgers' pitchers in a 3-1 LA win. However, Sunday's series finale, which the Phillies won 8-7, was a perfect spectacle at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies entered the third inning down 2-0. Bryce Harper drove in their first run, then Kyle Schwarber scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2. After Max Kepler's walk, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to pull out Tyler Glasnow and replace him with reliever Alex Vesia.
The move backfired as Castellano homered on the first pitch he saw from Vesia with the bases loaded. The 389-foot grand slam put the Phillies on top 6-2.
The grand slam elicited many reactions on the internet, one of which came from Phillies legend Shane Victorino.
Victorino, who was part of the 2008 World Series-winning team, wrote on the Phillies' IG post on Castellanos' homer:
"DO IT CASTY ⚡️⚡️⚡️"
This was the eighth career grand slam of Nick Castellanos' career.
Nick Castellanos' Phillies held their nerve to take home series win
The Dodgers have some of the best hitters in the game in their lineup, so they don't tend to go down that easily.
Down 6-2, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run in the fourth to make the game 6-3. Hernandez added another run to the club's scoresheet with an RBI double that drove in Tommy Edman.
Mookie Betts' RBI double in the seventh, followed by a game-tying sac fly from Hernandez and RBI double from Will Smith, gave the Dodgers a 7-6 lead in the game.
The Phillies were finally able to break loose in the bottom half of the inning once again. Bryson Stott drove in Harper, and it was followed by a grounder by Edmundo Sosa, allowing Max Kepler to score and retake the lead once again, 8-7.
The Phillies needed to defend two innings from there on to win the game. They placed their trust in left-hander Matt Strahm for the eighth inning. He retired Max Muncy, Kike Hernandez and Andy Pages to leave things up for Phillies closer Jose Alvarado.
Alvarado took home his second save of the season as he shut down Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Edman to earn his team their seventh win of the season.