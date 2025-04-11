Phillies manager makes stance clear on Alec Bohm amid declining performance

The Philadelphia Phillies have started strong this season, but the same can't be said about third baseman Alec Bohm, whose constant struggles at the plate might see him lose a spot in the lineup.

In the Phillies' game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park, Bohm was moved down the order, hitting in the seventh spot. This comes after he went 0-5, including four strikeouts on Wednesday, adding to his dismal showing in the last few games, where he has hit only once in 18 plate appearances against the Dodgers and the Braves.

Despite the ongoing slump, Bohm has the backing of Phillies manager Rob Thompson.

“He’s thinking about it,” Thomson told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Lochlahn March. “But he’ll get out of it. I mean, this guy was the All-Star third baseman last year in the National League. So I’m not gonna pull the chute on him yet, despite what everybody says.”

“Everybody gets frustrated,” Thomson added. “He’s an emotional guy, just like [Bryce] Harper. But he’s not losing it as much or as harsh as he did last year.”

Upon closer look, Bohm's struggles began in the second half of last season. After he returned in September from a hand injury, Bohm didn't do well and was even benched in one game during the NLDS clash against the New York Mets.

Rob Thompson's trust in Alec Bohm could be because of Nick Castellanos' turnaround

Alec Bohm has been given a long rope by Rob Thompson, who has seen past success in backing players.

Similar to Bohm, who is hitting .178 with no home runs, three RBIs, and a .396 OPS, Nick Castellanos also went through something similar early last season. Through the first 12 games of the season, Castellanos was only hitting .168 with a .428 OPS.

However, despite the concerns around his hitting, Thompson opted to stick with Castellanos, and the results were in favor of the team. Castellanos was one of the Phillies' hitters down the stretch with a batting average of .254 with 154 hits, 23 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 80 runs scored in 162 games (per StatMuse).

While Thompson is not willing to pull the plug yet, Alec Bohm needs to repay the manager's good faith. If not, it won't be easy for him to retain his spot in the lineup.

