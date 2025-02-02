Phillies manager reveals talk with star third baseman during trade rumor period

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson addressed rumors surrounding rising star Alec Bohm.

On the January 31 edition of The Phillies Show, Thompson discussed the rumors surrounding Alec Bohm, making it clear that the Phillies don't intend to trade the young star.

However, Thomson said that other teams are interested in acquiring Bohm, prompting the Phillies to listen to offers. Thomson said:

“When all of the rumors started, the trade rumors, I called Alec and I said, because this is really the first time he’s gone through this, and I told him, ‘Look, we’re not looking to move you." Thomson added.

"'The only reason your name keeps coming up is because you’re a really good player and other teams have interest.’”

Despite the reluctance the Phillies have in moving Alec Bohm, Thomson underscored that the club is willing to listen. Thomson added:

“If people are talking about trades, we have to listen and figure out what we need to do.”

Check out the quote at the 22:05 mark:

Bohm signed a one-year deal this offseason to avoid arbitration with Philadelphia. The $7.7 million pact will keep Bohm in Philly for the 2025 season, but Bohm is eligible for arbitration this upcoming offseason.

After that, he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in his age 30 season. As such, the Phillies could be motivated to sign their star third baseman to a multi-year deal this upcoming season.

Alec Bohm is a “really good player” for the Philadelphia Phillies

Thomson discussed his impressions of Bohm, underscoring what he thinks of him. In particular, Thomson said:

“This guy’s a really good player. He really is.”

Thomson’s positive comments highlighted the intensity with which Bohm plays. Thomson said:

“He gets a little bit emotional at times. He’s got to be able to rein that in at times so he can stay focused because if he does that, I think this guy’s got a chance to be a perennial All-Star.”

That’s high praise from an experienced, savvy manager like Thomson. Bohm hit 15 home runs and drove in 97 runs in 143 games last season and also hit .280 to go with a.780 OPS.

While his 2024 home run totals were down from 2023, Bohm set a career high with 44 doubles and 248 total bases.

If Bohm can stay healthy and consistent, he has a chance to become one of the league’s best third basemen in the league. A 30-home run, 100-RBI season may not be out of the question, given his evolution since making the Majors in 2020.

Thomson drove this point home by concluding that Bohm has the potential to hit 30 home runs and drive in 120 runs. That sort of expectation highlights just how much the team believes Bohm could be an impact player on the team.

