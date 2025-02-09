Phillies mascot Phanatic steals the show in hilarious skit ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles clash in Super Bowl LIX

There is no doubt as to who the Philadelphia Phillies mascot will be rooting for in Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening. The Phanatic has performed a short skit showing his support for the Eagles by taunting the Chiefs in his typically comical fashion.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies released the skit on social media to cheer the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated contest against the reigning NFL champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The skit features a series of football moves the Phanatic pulls on a supposed Phillies employee who is apparently supporting the Chiefs over the Eagles.

For the opening act, the Phanatic lures the man into a crouched position before he proceeds to leap over him and run away. In the second act, the mascot ambushes the guy as he is about to enter a lift in the office building and continually shoves him as though he is guarding a quarterback.

The third act shows the Phanatic bringing the employee to the ground while he is operating on a copying machine, imagining the latter to be a safety as he enacts a running touchdown. In the final act, the mascot bullies the man by slapping a cup of water off his hands and offering a trademark belly thrust to taunt him further.

"Go Birds or go home!" the Phillies posted on X along with the clip.

Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and the Eagles starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans.

Phillies slugger shows support for Eagles in Super Bowl clash vs. the Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (Imgae Source: IMAGN)

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber offered a public display of support to the Philadelphia Eagles for their Super Bowl battle against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. On Saturday, he was seen wearing a jersey of Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown while participating in the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am golf tournament before giving it away to a fan of the football team.

Kyle Schwarber also laid some praise upon the Eagles running back Saquon Barkley during an interview.

"Just an animal," Schwarber said. "The guy's a beast and he's all business, that's a cool thing. So, I want him to keep it going."

The Philadelphia Eagles are making their second appearance at the Super Bowl in three years. They lost the championship game two years ago to their former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are gunning for their third straight title.

