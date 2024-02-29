Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are at the BayCare Ballpark to prepare for their upcoming 162-game schedule. Off the field, the Harper family continues to enjoy their time in Florida, especially her daughter, Brooklyn.

Harper's wife, Kayla, recently took to Instagram and shared how her two kids spent the day. It started with Harper talking to his kids, Brooklyn and Krew Aron, to Brooklyn lying in the garden 'chasing shadows.'

Bryce Harper's daughter is enjoying her time in Florida. Credit: Kayla Harper's Instagram Story

Bryce Harper has been married to his high school companion, Kayla, since 2016. The couple has two children: a boy, Krew Aron (born August 2019) and a daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth (born November 2020). Bryce and Kayla also have a dog, a Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix, called Wrigley.

Bryce Harper makes impressive spring training debut

On Wednesday, against the Atlanta Braves, Bryce Harper marked his fifth anniversary of joining the Phillies. He also made his much-anticipated spring training debut this season, and his first outing was a loud one.

In his first at-bat, Harper connected a hard hit to the right field for a single. He scored the run on the back of Alec Bohm's two-run shot. Harper had three plate appearances against the Braves.

"Felt good. First day of spring, just trying to see pitches and have good at-bats and good swings," Harper said. "Timing is off a little bit. Pretty expected. But it was good to be back out there."

At the defensive end, Harper made two nice defensive plays at first base. In the first inning, he fielded a hard-hit ground ball and tossed it to pitcher Tyler Phillips for a 3-1 putout.

In the third inning, he executed a neat 3-6 double play, stepping on the first base and firing to Weston Wilson for the second out.

"Both (plays) were really good," manager Rob Thomson added. "He got caught out of place on one play where he went after the ball and Whit fielded it.

"Those are going to happen at times, and he's still working his way through that. But he looks really comfortable, and he's improving every day."

The game ended 7-7. The Phillies next face the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at the TD Ballpark.

