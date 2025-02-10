Phillies superstar Trea Turner drops 1-word reaction to Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX triumph over Kansas City Chiefs

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans to win the Super Bowl LIX, and Phillies shortstop Trea Turner expressed his pride on the Eagles raising the name of the city.

The Eagles, who were thirsty for revenge entering the game, dominated the Chiefs offense from the get-go, going into halftime with a 24-0 lead. The Chiefs attempted a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, adding 16 points, but they fell well short.

Turner reshared a graphic of Eagles stars like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and others to celebrate the win, captioning it:

"BIRDSSS," a nod to the Eagles logo.

Turner's Instagram story

With the win, the Eagles completed their revenge. Two years ago in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs beat them 38-35 to win the championship.

Trea Turner's Phillies congratulate Eagles on their Super Bowl triumph

All of the Philadelphia-based major sports teams congratulated the Eagles for bringing the championship home.

They includes the Phillies, who took to social media, hailing the Super Bowl LIX champions.

"🦅 FLY EAGLES FLY" the social media handle wrote.

Before the game, the Phillies had shared a photo of their star first baseman Bryce Harper in an Eagles jersey.

Moreover, several Phillies stars including Bryson Stott, Weston Wilson, Trea Turner, Buddy Kennedy, Orion Kerkering, Cristopher Sanchez, and, of course, Harper, wished them well ahead of the big game.

"Come on, fellas, you got this, one more. Let's go. Go birds!" Turner said in the video.

Now, the onus is on the Phillies to bring a World Series home to the city. They haven't won one since 2008 and haven't appeared in one since 2009 but have been close to getting there in recent years.

The Phillies have made the postseason the last three years but are yet to taste victory in the World Series. Their best shot cme in 2022, when the Houston Astros beat them in the World Series. They will hope for a deep postseason run in 2025.

