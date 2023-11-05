The Phillies will turn their attention to Blake Snell instead of negotiating a contract extension with Aaron Nola, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale. He reported that the Phillies tried to tie down Nola with a contract extension last winter but failed to do so as there was a $100 million deadlock in negotiations, and now the ace pitcher might very well hit free agency along with Snell.

"(Phillies owner John Middleton) wouldn’t mind bringing back starter Aaron Nola, but they were four years and about $100 million apart in their negotiations last winter, and it’s highly unlikely the gap will completely close," Bob Nightengale reported.

"GMs believe that the Phillies will let Aaron Nola walk, and will turn their attention to Blake Snell, who’s about to win his second Cy Young award," PhilsTailgate tweeted.

While he had moments of poor control, Nola had a strong season for the Phillies in 2023, going 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA. He started 32 games, walking 45 and striking out 202.

He's been a reliable starter for the Phillies for nine seasons, going five seasons without losing more than 10 games. His career record is 90-71 with a 3.72 ERA. He has made it to one All-Star game and finished three times in the Top 10 of the Cy Young voting.

Aaron Nola and Blake Snell will be hoping for fruitful results from free agency

Blake Snell's 2023 statistics were peculiar, to put it mildly. With 99 walks and a 2.25 ERA, the former first-round lottery selection topped all of MLB.

In Major League Baseball history, no pitcher ever won the ERA crown while walking more batters than five per nine innings before Snell. With J.T. Realmuto behind the plate, Snell could avoid raking in walks as he did with the Padres.

In present times, Nola is one of the best pitchers in the major leagues. Eight years is probably a bit too much to ask, given his age (30). However, he could seek a pay package equal to the approximately $25 million a year that the Phillies would have given him had they given in to his demands.

It will be interesting to see how the offseason works out for both the aces and what their eventual landing sports for the 2024 season will be.