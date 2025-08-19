Phillies teammates rally around Zack Wheeler after overcoming life “threat” with major surgery: “He’s the heart of this team”

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler underwent a thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot in his right arm on Monday. The surgery took place at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Wheeler had been dealing with right shoulder soreness since July and was placed on the 15-day IL last week. The team and fans shared their well-wishes since the news.

“He’s the heart of this team, the heart of the staff,” Matt Strahm said. “And you never want to see it.”

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies Right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler underwent a successful thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot in his right upper extremity this morning by Dr. Paul DiMuzio at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. ​ Further treatment and a subsequent timeline of recovery for Wheeler is to be determined.

Bryce Harper acknowledged how difficult it is to keep only focus on on-field stuff when a teammate is in the hospital. Outfielder Weston Wilson added to the severity of the situation, saying that it can be life-threatening.

“Man, I know how scary they can be, just because they can be threats to passing away if they break off and go to the brain. But I think we have great care here, and I think they’re going to do everything they can to nip this in the bud as quickly as possible.”

As someone who has undergone a similar procedure to remove a blood clot, Wilson added, “Life is more than baseball…” Manager Rob Thomson said that he is not only concerned about Wheeler, but also his family.

Zack Wheeler and his wife, Dominique, welcomed their fourth child in June. Before being a superstar player on the field, he is a family man, and that comes first, said Strahm.

Phillies manager shares rotation update amid Zack Wheeler’s absence

Zack Wheeler [Source: Imagn]

With Zack Wheeler’s return being uncertain, the team is considering a five-man rotation of Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker. They might consider promoting their No.1 prospect, Andrew Painter.

While missing Wheeler was definitely not in the plans for the Phillies, manager Rob Thomson doesn’t want the roster to change much. They have opened the series against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park with the team clinching a 12-7 victory.

