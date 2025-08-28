Phillies vs. Braves: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 28, 2025 

The Philadelphia Phillies return home after getting swept by the New York Mets in their recent series at Citi Field. They will look to retain the 4.0 lead that they have in the NL East standings.
The Atlanta Braves, this year, are in a completely different race. They are 2.0 games behind the Miami Marlins as they fight it out for the third spot in the division. They have beaten the Marlins and the Mets for three wins in their last four games.
Phillies vs. Braves Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:45 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park
Money Line: Phillies -193, Braves +160
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 76 degrees F, 1% precipitation, Wind 7 mph out
Phillies vs. Braves Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Phillies
- Jordan Romano: 15 Day IL (Finger),
- Zack Wheeler: 15 Day IL (Blood clot)
Braves
- Luke Williams: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Austin Riley: 10 Day IL (Abdominal),
- Aaron Bummer: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Grant Holmes: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Joe Jimenez: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60 Day IL (Calf/elbow),
- Chris Sale: 60 Day IL (Rib),
- Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Spencer Schwellenbach: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (Calf)
Expected Lineups
Phillies
- SS Trea Turner R
- DH K. Schwarber L
- 1B Bryce Harper L
- C J. Realmuto R
- 3B Alec Bohm R
- CF B. Marsh L
- RF N. Castellanos R
- LF Max Kepler L
- 2B Bryson Stott L
Braves
- LF J. Profar S
- 1B Matt Olson L
- RF Ronald Acuna R
- CF M. Harris L
- DH M. Ozuna R
- C D. Baldwin L
- 2B Ozzie Albies S
- 3B N. Alvarez R
- SS Nick Allen R
Phillies vs. Braves Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Cal Quantrill (4-11, 5.51 ERA) takes on Aaron Nola (2-7, 6.52 ERA). In his first start for the Braves, Quantrill earned runs in 4.2 innings. It has been a significant down year for an otherwise reliable Nola. He showed signs of improvement in his last outing against the Washington Nationals, pitching 6.0 innings.
While the Phillies' offense was shutout on Wednesday, the Braves' offense is coming off a 23-run fest in their last two games. Despite that, the Phillies are outhitting their opponents with a .303 average compared to .256 in each team's last ten games. Matt Olson has been a significant at-bat for Atlanta throughout. J.T. Realmuto is hitting just under .300 with 3 homers in his last ten games.
Prediction: Phillies 6, Braves 5
Picks: Phillies ML (-193), Over 9.5 runs