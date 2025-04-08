Phillies vs. Braves: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 8, MLB 2025

The National League East Division rivals are set to square off on Tuesday night in Atlanta as the Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies. These teams are expected to compete for the division crown this season, but they are currently in very different positions after nine games.
Philadelphia is coming into this game with a record of 7-2, and they just took two of three games from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Atlanta Braves are just 1-8 through nine games as they have to find a way to get going.
Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how things will play out.
Phillies vs. Braves prediction
Zack Wheeler will make the start for the Phillies on Tuesday night, and he has gone 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA so far this season. Wheeler was the Opening Day starter for Philadelphia, and he is good enough to shut down any lineup.
Kyle Schwarber has provided plenty of offense for the Phillies as he leads the way with four home runs this season. Schwarber will need some help from his teammates in this game, including Trea Turner and Bryce Harper.
The Braves will need a great start from Chris Sale if they are going to win this game, but he has struggled in two starts in 2025. Atlanta just hasn't been scoring many runs, and they can't afford to allow the Phillies to have offensive success.
This should be a tight game throughout, and playing at home might give the Braves a slight edge.
Prediction: Atlanta Braves 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3
Phillies vs. Braves odds
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -105, Atlanta Braves -115
Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+165), Braves +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-135), Under 6.5 (+115)
Phillies vs. Braves injuries
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Ranger Suarez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower Back)
Weston Wilson (UTIL): 15-Day IL (Mild Oblique)
Atlanta Braves injury report
Spencer Strider (RHP): 60-Day IL (Elbow)
Ronald Acuna Jr (OF): 60-Day IL (ACL)
Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Shoulder)
Phillies vs. Braves picks
This is one of the biggest games of the night around Major League Baseball, as these are two great rivals. It's been a rough start for the Atlanta Braves, but look for them to have some success in this matchup, and that should be the focus when making picks.
Money Line: Atlanta Braves -115
Run Spread: Atlanta Braves +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Under 6.5 (+115)