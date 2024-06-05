Phillies vs Brewers Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, June 5, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies look for a sweep as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in their series finale before they head out to London to face the New York Mets. As predicted, they defeated the Brewers in Game 2 and won in a walk-off fashion.

The Brewers fought hard, but the opponent's offense prevailed as they won with a 2-1 final score. Following their loss, the Brewers dropped their record to 36-25. Despite their loss, they remain at the top of the NL Central, while their opponent remains at the top of the league with a 43-19 record.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Preview

The series finale is scheduled to start at 4:05 PM EDT. The game will be telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBCS at the same time. Meanwhile, it will be streamed online on Fubo TV.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Prediction

The Brewers struggled to score against their opponent. In the last two games, they surrendered five runs but scored only two in return. The Brewers have not been intact with their pitching unit against teams with a winning record.

With the current records, the Brewers are predicted to drop Game 3. The Phillies have their home-ground advantage and are performing at the league's best with their well-balanced offensive and defensive team.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Head-to-Head Records

The Brewers have dropped 75 games in their overall head-to-head meeting after their last defeat. With just 50 wins against the opponent, they still lack the arms to win Game 3.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Pitching Matchups

Heading out to the mound in Game 3 against the Brewers will be veteran pitcher Aaron Nola. The righty improved his record to 7-2 and holds a 3.03 ERA. Nola has 71 strikeouts in 77-plus innings pitched with a strong 1.03 WHIP.

The Brewers will turn in left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby to the nod as their starter in Game 3. The rookie has a 0-1 record with a 9.82 ERA. Ashby has a 2.18 WHIP with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Players to watch out for

Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos just saved the team in their second victory and is slashing .214/ .277/ .619 with seven home runs this season.

J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto has been at the top with his performance this season. Realmuto smashed seven home runs for his team and is slashing .266/ .310/ .732.

William Contreras

The Brewers catcher has provided strong support from the plate and his contribution to the team has improved.

Rhys Hoskins

Hoskins rose to the top and has continued to lead the Brewers with 10 home runs. Hoskins is slashing .243/.343/ .823 this season.

The Brewers have a rookie on the mound against one of the best offensive teams in the MLB. The Phillies are predicted to win Game 3 and sweep the Brewers with a veteran pitcher on the mound.

