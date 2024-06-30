Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins – Probable Pitchers, Strikeout Predictions and more for June 30, MLB 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will conclude their four-game set on Sunday. While the Marlins are looking for a surprising series victory, the Phillies will try to salvage it by forcing a split.

The Phillies have been one of baseball's best teams this year, but they've experienced a surprising downtick in production against Miami, who has been one of baseball's most disappointing teams. Nevertheless, Philadelphia can escape with a split if they win today. Here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs. Marlins odds for Game 4

Here are the official odds of the match on Sunday, June 30:

Money Line:

Philadelphia, -275. Miami, +220

Run Spread:

Philadelphia, -1.5. Miami, +1.5

Over/Under:

8. Over, -120. Under, +100

The oddsmakers believe that the Phillies will be able to salvage a split with Miami. They don't expect a huge blowout, but a win is a win.

Based on these odds, it looks like the most likely outcome is that the Phillies win by a final score of 7-5 or something like that. They expect more than eight runs and for the Phillies to win by about two or more.

The Phillies are the superior team and they're at home, which is why they're such huge favorites in the money line. This isn't a game they should lose, but that could have been said about the two games they lost to the Marlins already as well.

Phillies vs. Marlins Pitcher Strikeout Predictions

Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies today. The team has had a lot of success when he's on the mound. He has been ever reliant for the team recording an ERA of 1.83 with a 10-2 record so far this season. Suarez is also only one of three pitchers, barring Seth Lugo and Chris Sale to have already earned 10 wins this seasons. He is expected to get a minimum of 7 strikeouts in the game through 6 innings.

Going head to head with Suarez will be Marlins' Yonny Chirinos, who has pitched 10 innings as a starting pitcher so far this season. He is yet to earn a win but has been solid with 11 strikeouts and earning 3 runs over his two starts.

That, plus the fact that they're at home and shouldn't lose a four-game series to the lowly Marlins, likely means that the Phillies will win. This one might not be that close, as the talent gap should come into play.

How to watch Phillies vs. Marlins

There will be no national broadcast for the Phillies and Marlins game. The series finale will only be televised to local audiences. That means those in the Philly market will be able to watch on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Miami-area fans can watch on Bally Sports Florida.