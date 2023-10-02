Phillies vs. Marlins schedule: Dates, how to watch, TV channel & live stream for 2023 NL Wild Card games

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wildcard Series on October 3 at 8:08 p.m. in Citizens Bank Park. With a 90-72 record and the top wild card berth, the Phillies, who won the National League pennant in 2022, will hope to sweep the Marlins in their Wild Card series.

The Marlins, meanwhile, qualified for the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2003, the year they won the World Series, defeating the omnipresent Yankees. Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins will be going against Zack Wheeler of the Phillies in the first game of the NL Wildcard Series.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins schedule

Game 1: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies: Oct 3. at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies: Oct 4. at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies: Oct 5. at 8:08 p.m. ET or 7:08 p.m. ET (If necessary)

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins NL Wildcard series

Both the AL and NL wildcard series will be actively broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. The American League playoff games will either be broadcast on Fox or FS1, while the National League playoff games will only be broadcast on TBS.

What time Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins will play?

Phillies vs. Marlins is stipulated to commence at 8:08 p.m. ET on October 3, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins live streams

A live stream can be caught on Fubo TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV after a valid personal subscription.

How do I buy tickets for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins?

Tickets for the game can be booked via seatgeek.com, vividseats.com, or stubhub.com.