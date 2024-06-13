Phillies vs. Red Sox: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks — June 13, MLB 2024

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies dropped their second game against the Boston Red Sox. The defense squandered a 4-0 lead and eventually lost with an 8-6 final score Their loss dropped their record to 46-21, the second-best in the MLB.

The Red Sox lashed out their offense late, but they took advantage of the opposition's errors

Phillies vs. Red Sox (Credit: USA Today, IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

.

Trending

Despite their victory, they still hold a 34-34 record and are third in the AL East.

The Red Sox will turn in right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck as their starter in this game. With a 6-5 record, Houck has a strong 1.91 ERA. The talented pitcher holds a dominating 0.92 WHIP. In 85 innings pitched, Houck recorded 84 strikeouts for his team.

Aaron Nola will be sent forward to pick up a victory in this game. Nola's dominance this season has helped his team win several important games. With an 8-2 record, the veteran pitcher has a 2.77 ERA. Nola has a spectacular WHIP of 0.97. He struck out 76 opponents in 84-plus innings pitched.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies -115 -1.5 (+145) O 8.5 Boston Red Sox -105 +1.5 (-175) U 8.5

How to watch Phillies vs. Red Sox?

The first pitch for Game 3 is scheduled to take place at 7:10 PM EDT. MLB fans can catch the game live on NESN, MLBN and NBCSP. For those who want to watch the online stream, FuboTV is the place.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Prediction

Nola has been successful against teams that have a stronger offense. The Red Sox are not a team with a formidable offensive unit. Despite Houck on the mound, the Red Sox are predicted as the underdog in Game 3.

The Phils scored 342 runs in total, while the Red Sox scored 305. Bryce Harper will enter this game with a hitting streak. Harper is one of the key players to watch out for. Alec Bohm is also a promising hitter for the team.

The Red Sox have Jarren Duran as one of the top players providing support at the plate. Rafael Devers has also contributed offensively with 13 home runs. However, they are not as balanced as their opponent. The Phils have a better chance of winning Game 3.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-115).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback