PHOTO: Astros' Josh Hader's wife Maria captures heartwarming moment of son Lucas displaying batting prowess

Excitement is high in Josh Hader's household, with the Houston Astros pitcher ready for the 2024 MLB season. Domestic opening day is a day away, with every team, barring the San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers, set to play their first games of the campaign.

The Astros have high expectations in 2024, with the team realistic challengers for the World Series. Part of that is due to the addition of Josh Hader, so fans are eager for the season to start.

Hader's wife, Maria, took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of their son, Lucas, who also looks ready for some baseball. She captioned the story:

"Kids ready for Thursday."

With the Astros set to start their season against the New York Yankees, this game is an early test to see just how good both of these teams are.

Josh Hader's addition gives Astros an elite bullpen

Josh Hader was one of the best pitching talents available in free agency this offseason and the Houston Astros needed help in that department. The pressure was building on the team to sign someone as big names were landing contracts on a daily basis.

The Astros held their nerve, as being financially prudent in free agency was an integral part of their plans. In January, Hader signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the team, and adding a closer of his talents raised eyebrows around the league.

The team already had Ryan Pressly, an extremely dependable closer, and Hader's addition effectively changed his role with the team. However, this gives the Astros two of the best relieving options in the league to depend upon.

Pressly spoke to reporters regarding his new role:

“I think we’ve got a great bullpen, probably one of the best bullpens in the league. I get paid to go get three outs. It don’t matter if it’s in the fourth inning or the ninth inning. Whenever the phone rings and they tell me to get in there, I’ll get in there.”

Hader has certainly assuaged the fanbase's fears that they were being outmuscled in free agency, and a lot of people will be watching to see how he does in Houston.

