Photo: Bryce Harper goes high fashion with Drew House mascot hoodie and luxe leather bag

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper never fails to impress with his game-day fits. Ahead of Friday's baseball schedule, the MLB shared several gameday outfits on Instagram from star players across the league. Harper was a part of Friday Fits.

He was seen donning an oversized hoodie from Drew House featuring a white mascot on top of blue jeans and high-end sneakers. He complemented the look with a luxe leather bag. He was also carrying a baseball bat in his right hand, making for the perfect game-day look.

MLB Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Drew House, the oversized hoodie is 100% cotton with rib cuff and waistband. It also has a kangaroo pocket and has a mascot printed on the front.

Bryce Harper snaps hitless streak; first baseman wants to be 'better'

Entering Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bryce Harper was on a 0-18 hitless slide, which he ended with a single to right field in the first inning against Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter.

However, Harper was seemingly frustrated when his bat couldn't get it done in the late innings. With runners in first and second and only one out, it was an ideal time for Harper to step up. He had a sinking line drive to right field, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds made an exceptional catch in the outfield to rob him of a hit.

What followed was even more miserable, as he was seemingly frustrated when he entered the dugout.

Expand Tweet

“I just want to get a hit,” he said after the game. “I want to be better. Right? I think whenever you hit a ball like that you’re always going to be frustrated if you get out. You guys know how I am. I’m pretty emotional with what I do. But, yeah, just frustrated I got out.”

The Phillies lost 5-2 to the Pirates. Bryce Harper is only batting .220 and has three home runs, seven RBIs and a .764 OPS this season.

“April in Philly,” Harper said. “It’s pretty tough. But I thought I definitely hit it well enough.”

It should only be a matter of time before the former MVP hits his stride, but Phillies fans expect to get there sooner.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.