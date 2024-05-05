PHOTO: Bryce Harper turns heads in chequered co-ed set, paired with sleek brown leather bag

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper knows his way around, both on and off the field. While at the plate he's known to smash the baseball thread, off the field, he continues to be at the top of his fashion game.

Ahead of their weekend game against the San Francisco Giants, Harper turned heads with a checkered co-ed set for his game-day look. He complemented the outfit with a sleek brown leather bag. He wore a monotonic grey jumpsuit from Kith.

On the personal front, Bryce Harper became a father for the third time when his wife Kayla welcomed daughter Kamryn Ray Harper in April.

Kamryn, born on April 22, weighed six pounds, 11 ounces, according to the couple's Instagram post. Kamryn joins her elder siblings, Brooklyn and Krew, at the Harper household.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies register 14-3 rout over Giants

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

The Phillies were on song on Saturday night, as they cruised to a convincing 14-3 victory.

They scored nine runs in the first two innings, thanks to multiple RBI games from Kyle Schwarber, Johan Rojas and Bryson Stott. Harper scored two runs, recorded one hit and had two walks.

On the pitching front, Ranger Suarez pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs. He struck out six hitters and allowing seven hits and one walk.

"We had good at-bats up and down the lineup," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said.

"We're getting good pitching, timely hitting and getting different people to contribute every night. That's the sign of a good team. We have to stay humble and just keep grinding out games."

Following the win, the Phillies improved to 23-11 and extended their lead in the NL East, with the second-placed Braves trailing them with a 20-11 record.

Bryce Harper seems to have upped the ante after a slow start to the season, recording at least one walk in nine of his last 10 games. More so, he has belted six home runs this season, and the number is likely to spike with his hitting so well.

