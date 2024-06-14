PHOTO: Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Swanson unveils latest Topps card capturing ceremonial pitch at Wrigley Field

Dansby Swanson's star USWNT forward wife, Mallory Swanson, is a recognized figure among soccer fans in the US and especially in the city of Chicago. She plays club football with the Red Stars in the NWSL and represents the USWNT at international events.

The sporting couple is often captured spending time with each other despite being busy in their respective sporting fields. While Dansby joined the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 offseason, Mallory signed a mammoth contract with the Chicago Red Stars in 2022.

On Sept. 7, 2023, she was invited to throw the ceremonial pitch at Wrigley Field ahead of the game between the Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. While she successfully threw the pitch to Dansby Swanson, who sat behind the home plate to catch the ball, Topps Baseball Card has just released an exclusive card commemorating the same for Mallory Swanson.

Take a look at the snapshot of the card here:

Screenshot from Mallory Pugh Swanson's story on Instagram

Also, take a look at the ceremonial first pitch at Wrogley Field on Sept. 7, 2023:

Dansby and Mallory Swanson first corssed paths with each other in 2017 and were introduced via Jace Peterson, who in addition to being the brother-in-law of Mallory, was also teammates with Dansby on the Atlanta Braves roster.

The duo soon started dating before getting married at a beautiful wedding affair in front of friends and family members at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on Dec. 10, 2022.

The couple is highly supportive of each other's career and actively cheer on each other during their game days.

Mallory Swanson cheered for Dansby Swanson during gameday at Wrigley Field

Being a supportive wife, Mallory Swanson was spotted acquiring a seat behind the home plate seatings at Wrigley Field as she captured an image of husband Dansby Swanson on deck ready to head over to the home plate. She shared the image on her Instagram story with the caption:

"I love you #7"

Dansby, in turn, had earlier celebrated Mallory breaking her 15-month goalscoring drought with the USWNT by scoring a brace in a friendly with South Korea.

