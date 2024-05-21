PHOTO: DK from K-Pop boy band Seventeen wears Shohei Ohtani jersey at 'Follow’ again concert in Japan

Not only in the US, Shohei Ohtani enjoys a good fan-following in his native country, Japan. Ohtani's presence in LA has also paved the way for multiple Japanese stars and brands to promote themselves to a larger spectrum of audiences. A good example of Ohtani's fanbase came when a K-pop singer flashed Ohtani's jersey in a concert.

Seokmin, popularly known as DK (his stage name), belongs to K-pop boy band 'Seventeen.' In his concert on May 19 in Osaka, DK wore Shohei Ohtani's No. 17 Dodgers jersey, highlighting his love for the Japanese baseball star.

His social media activity reveals his love for baseball, and he often shares that he wants to become a baseball player in his live sessions.

The 'Seventeen' K-pop boy band was formed by Pledis Entertainment and includes 13 members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. Their debut EP, 17 Carat, was released on May 26, 2015.

Shohei Ohtani's presence has paved path for multiple Japanese brands to explore US Market

Ever since Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers agreed a 10-year, $700 million deal earlier this offseason, the club has enjoyed multiple partnerships with top Japanese brands.

THK, a Tokyo-based machine parts company, has inked a partnership with the Dodgers. As part of the agreement, the in-stadium LED signage at Dodgers Ballpark will promote the company's name throughout the season.

All Nippon Airways has also struck a multi-year deal with the Dodgers to become the team's official Japanese airline partner.

Kose Corporation of Japan, like THK, will enjoy having its brand advertised on the Dodger Stadium video board. Bob Nightingale of USA Today reported this to be a multi-year deal. Moreover, Shohei Ohtani serves as a brand ambassador for the company which wants to promote the brand's cosmetic segment in US.

Daiso, a Japan-based company that sells cleaning and kitchenware items has made a deal with the Dodgers and will enjoy a good brand exposure during media interactions after the game.

These are just some of the many deals that have took place following the signing of Ohtani.

