PHOTO: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea cheers on as Dodgers star smashes a homer against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from a 2-1 defeat against the San Diego Padres, with Freddie Freeman helping them exact revenge in a resounding 5-0 win on Saturday. Freeman hit a double and a solo home run in the victory, which pushed the Dodgers to 27-14 and widened the gap in the NL West between them and the second-placed, 21-21 Padres.

Chelsea Freeman took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her husband's home run, posting a clip of the hit with "free bomb" written in emojis:

Chelsea Freeman's IG stories

It's through divisional wins like this that the Dodgers have extended their lead in the West, and the franchise is 8-5 against their division rivals in 2024. Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to make the score 5-0, from which the Padres never recovered. Manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters after the game, praising Hernandez:

“Teoscar, obviously, a huge hit tonight. He has a knack for getting big hits for us. He posts -- plays every day. The production is there, being additive in the clubhouse. He’s definitely exceeded [expectations].”

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman attend Dodgers Comedy Night

On Wednesday, the LA Dodgers had a comedy night at the Orpheum Theater, which was presented by catcher Will Smith and raised money for Smith's Catching Hope Foundation. Among those in attendance were Chelsea and Freddie Freeman, as well as other Dodgers players like Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas and Jason Heywood.

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell had some fun entertaining the crowd, bristling with his usual energy as he shot t-shirts into the audience. Ferrell walked onto the stage to a roar of cheers, saying:

"Alright people! Who's ready for some free sh*t?"

Amid blasting shirts, which he said had been signed by Shohei Ohtani, Ferrell said:

"Netflix paid me $10,000,000 to do this."

The Dodgers face the Padres again on Sunday and will be looking for a repeat of Saturday's performance. With hitters like Freddie Freeman in decent form, LA will be hard to stop.

