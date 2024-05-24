PHOTO: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares 'fun' footwear on sushi date night

Jackson Holliday, the talented baseball prospect for the Baltimore Orioles, enjoyed a sushi date night with his wife, Chloe Holliday, on Thursday. The highlight of the date was the "fun shoes" Holliday was wearing.

Chloe shared two photos from their date night on her Instagram story. She was seen wearing a pair of white sneakers while her husband, Jackson, was rocking brightly colored blue and lucid pink Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers.

“FUN SHOES AND SUSHI TN!” Chloe captioned the first picture.

Chloe Holliday's IG story

Jackson Holliday married his long-time girlfriend, Chloe Cox, who he had been dating since high school, on January 6 this year. They got engaged in December 2022.

The Baltimore Orioles selected him with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft and signed a contract with a deal of $8.19 million. This was the largest signing bonus for a high school player. He is the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday.

He debuted with the Orioles' rookie team, the Norfolk Tides. In April, the Orioles promoted him to the major league squad with the jersey number seven for his brilliant gameplay.

The time when Chloe Holliday had put her phone on DND

Chloe Holliday shared a celebratory message on social media in April when Jackson Holliday made his MLB debut on April 10 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Chloe posted a photo on her Instagram story showcasing a breathtaking view of the Baltimore skyline.

"So so much to recap on bit going to stay on DND a lil longer and just soak it all in. Made it!" Chloe captioned the post.

She posted another story later in which she praised her husband.

"Couldn't be more proud of my guy," she wrote on IG.

Jackson Holliday currently has a batting average of .059 with one RBI.

