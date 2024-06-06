PHOTO: Jose Canseco's supermodel daughter Josie shows PDA with former NFL star Johnny Manziel during star-studded golf event

Daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, Josie Canseco, has been seeing former NFL star Johnny Manziel for a while. Their affection for each other has been on full display in their recent social media activities, but it wasn't the case when they first started.

Josie and Manziel participated in a star-studded golf event and showed their love for each other. In the image shared on her social media story, Josie can be seen kissing Manziel on his cheek at the golf course.

Josie's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The private golf tournament was organized by Kith and saw participation from many stars.

Trending

They included Johnny Manziel, former NBA player JR Smith, Yankees icon CC Sabathia, former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Victor Cruz, entrepreneur Garrett Leight, COO of Kith Nick Annacone, CEO of Kith Ronnie Fieg, DJ Chantel Jeffries, NBA star Klay Thompson and Kevin Love.

The event was played at TaylorMade Golf - Carlsbad, CA.

When Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel first started dating?

The former Heisman winner and Victoria Secret's model first grabbed headlines when rumors swirled after Josie had posted an Instagram story with her feet resting on the legs of Manziel, whose hand filled with tattoos was seen.

Expand Tweet

A report from the Spun said that when Josie Canseco was playing Celebrity Poker Night, she attended a call from Manziel and reportedly said that she loved him on the call.

However, neither party confirmed those rumors until Josie posted cozy social media posts with Johnny Manziel.

However, digging deeper, the first time they met could be at a charity softball game organized by rapper Travis Scott in February.

On the professional fronts, both are committed to their individual areas. After playing for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) in NFL, the 2014 first round pick quarterback took his talents to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

He then followed it up playing in other football leagues, like the Alliance of American Football and Fan-Controlled Football.

Meanwhile, Josie Canseco is ascending her modeling career, having made the cover of many top magazines and modeling for top brands and fashion houses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback